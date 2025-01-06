Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt And Sean Hannity Have An Uncomfortable Age Gap

Sean Hannity and his girlfriend, Ainsley Earhardt, kept their relationship under wraps for years. Before going public, the Fox News anchors made their debut in front of friends at a wedding for a couple who also worked at the network. Hannity and Earhardt arrived at the nuptials in a helicopter. "Hannity emerged from the chopper with Ainsley Earhardt, and they made this grand entrance together," a Fox News insider told Vanity Fair in June 2020. Prior to that, there had been whispers that the colleagues were an item. "It wasn't even that hidden," a friend of Hannity's told the outlet. Days after that report was published, Page Six did some digging of its own. "They are 100 percent dating," a source told the outlet, revealing that the pair were "quarantining" together during the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, Earhardt had been recording "Fox & Friends" remotely from Hannity's home. Perhaps the couple had been so secretive about their tryst because of their huge age difference.

One of the strange things about Earhardt and Hannity's relationship is that they have an almost 15-year age gap. Hannity was born December 1961, and Earhardt was born in September 1976. Dating a much-younger woman was a departure for the Fox News veteran, whose ex-wife, Jill Rhodes, is only one year younger than him. Meanwhile, Earhardt also went the other direction (age-wise) following her divorce. Her ex-husband, Will Proctor, was eight years her junior. Following their respective divorces, the couple kept their romance under wraps.

It wasn't until April 2023, when the Daily Mail posted snaps of the two being cozy in various places, that the relationship between Hannity and Earhardt was finally confirmed. Some fans did troll the pair online about their age discrepancy, but the couple seemed unfazed.