Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt And Sean Hannity Have An Uncomfortable Age Gap
Sean Hannity and his girlfriend, Ainsley Earhardt, kept their relationship under wraps for years. Before going public, the Fox News anchors made their debut in front of friends at a wedding for a couple who also worked at the network. Hannity and Earhardt arrived at the nuptials in a helicopter. "Hannity emerged from the chopper with Ainsley Earhardt, and they made this grand entrance together," a Fox News insider told Vanity Fair in June 2020. Prior to that, there had been whispers that the colleagues were an item. "It wasn't even that hidden," a friend of Hannity's told the outlet. Days after that report was published, Page Six did some digging of its own. "They are 100 percent dating," a source told the outlet, revealing that the pair were "quarantining" together during the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, Earhardt had been recording "Fox & Friends" remotely from Hannity's home. Perhaps the couple had been so secretive about their tryst because of their huge age difference.
One of the strange things about Earhardt and Hannity's relationship is that they have an almost 15-year age gap. Hannity was born December 1961, and Earhardt was born in September 1976. Dating a much-younger woman was a departure for the Fox News veteran, whose ex-wife, Jill Rhodes, is only one year younger than him. Meanwhile, Earhardt also went the other direction (age-wise) following her divorce. Her ex-husband, Will Proctor, was eight years her junior. Following their respective divorces, the couple kept their romance under wraps.
It wasn't until April 2023, when the Daily Mail posted snaps of the two being cozy in various places, that the relationship between Hannity and Earhardt was finally confirmed. Some fans did troll the pair online about their age discrepancy, but the couple seemed unfazed.
Why Ainsley Earhardt is so smitten with Sean Hannity
Just prior to photos being published that confirmed Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt were indeed dating, the "Fox & Friends" host uploaded a photo on Instagram in February 2023 to announce that Hannity would be stopping by the show. Fans popped up in the comment section to mention their relationship, and a few even made unsavory comments about the couple's age gap. Even though some fans are bothered by the age difference, the truth about Hannity and Earhardt's relationship is they don't seem to mind one bit. When Hannity once again visited the Fox News program the following year, many fans could not help but notice how smitten Earhardt seemed with her beau. "Yeah she's completely locked into him," one commented on the footage of the two interacting on-air.
A month before they appeared on camera together, Earhardt gave some insight into her relationship with Hannity. "We share the same faith, and we talk for hours sitting in front of a fireplace, in our swivel chairs with our Bibles," she said in a November 2024 interview with faith-based outlet The Conservateur. Earhardt also spoke about how Hannity assisted in helping her move on from past trials such as a miscarriage and her divorce. "I feel like God redeemed me and fixed that broken road, and I wasn't sure if that would ever happen," she added.
Even after Hannity moved to Florida in January 2024 — and his girlfriend stayed in New York — Earhardt remained committed to her partner. "Those two have always been in it for the long haul since they fell in love — only now the haul will be a bit longer," a friend of Earhardt told the Daily Mail at the time.