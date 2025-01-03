Joyce 'Tilly' Mitchell's Life In Prison Was Worse Than We Thought

It was a hard knock life for Joyce "Tilly" Mitchell as she spent nearly five years behind bars, an inevitable twist of fate for someone who was found guilty of helping two men escape from the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, in 2015. And while much attention has been put on the lengths to which Mitchell went to help prisoners David Sweat and Richard Matt escape, Mitchell's life behind bars appears to have been almost as difficult as their attention-grabbing jail break. Shortly after her arrest, Mitchell's attorney, Stephen Johnston, spoke to People, saying, "She is under enormous pressure." Johnston later told People that Mitchell resorted to relying on her faith to get her through the difficult times. "She tells me that she spends much of her time reading the bible and praying," he said.

Mitchell spoke to the New York Post in 2018 about the lonely life that she lived while serving time at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in Westchester. She said, "I cry every day, because I'm in here alone without my family, and I put them through all of this." She spoke through tears as she added, "My granddaughter is 4 years old now. I have only seen her once in three years."

Mitchell went on to say that she hardly ever left her prison cell and claimed to never have ventured out into the prison yard for a breath of fresh air. "The state hates me," she offered as an explanation for why she was so fearful, adding that she believed she might be framed for doing something wrong. She also was deemed an "escape risk" and was withheld from doing yard work or being a teaching assistant. "They say I can't work in the nursery, because I'm a high media profile," she said of another job she would have liked to do that her unique circumstances precluded her from.