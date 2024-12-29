Cosby Show's Geoffrey Owens Explains Why He Rather Work At Trader Joe's Than Take Nicki Minaj's $25K

Actor Geoffrey Owens turned down a $25,000 donation from Nicki Minaj for a very noble reason. To recap, Owens, who rose to fame as Elvin Tibideaux on "The Cosby Show," made waves in 2018 when a fan snapped a photo of him working at Trader Joe's. While he was met with some ridicule, most applauded him for taking up the retail position during a period of financial insecurity. Shortly after, Owens broke his silence about the unexpected attention during an interview with Don Lemon. "I took a regular job so I could support myself and my family, and it all went crazy," he said on CNN, adding, "I never in a million years would imagine that I would be in this position. It's kind of surreal."

Ultimately, Owens' viral moment led to a slew of new acting opportunities — including guest spots on "New Amsterdam," "Power Book II: Ghost," and "All Rise," — which helped to revitalize his once-thriving career. Unfortunately, while promoting his latest project, 2024's "Mr. Santa: A Christmas Extravaganza," he revealed that his financial situation still isn't ideal, despite his return to acting. "Let me make this clear for everyone listening," he said on V-103 Atlanta in December. "Even today, right now as we speak, I still struggle to make a living. I struggle every day to make my ends meet." He continued, "People can't get their heads around that because they see me in movies ... all the TV shows I've done ... people have the impression, 'You're making a lot of money ... why would you have financial troubles?'"

The "Poppa's House" actor, who revealed that he temporarily returned to Trader Joe's amid his career resurgence, also opened up about Minaj's five-figure donation to his cause and the reason he felt he couldn't receive it.