Meet Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter-In-Law Elliott Dunham

Candace Cameron Bure's two sons outnumbered her daughter, Natasha Bure, two to one before her son, Lev Bure got married in 2024. Now, she has a daughter-in-law named Elliott Dunham to balance things out. Candace — best known for "Full House" (a cast with tragic secrets) — introduced Elliott to the world when she announced the happy news in January. "I present to you, Mr. and Mrs. Lev Bure," Candace posted to her Instagram. She continued, "Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott. We gained a beautiful daughter and a wonderful family to do life with. I have an overwhelming sense of love, joy, peace and contentment thanks to God's blessing of family and friendship. My heart is so full." How sweet!

That April, Candace returned to "The View," where she previously worked, to promote her latest Great American Family offerings, but she also took a little time to gush about the newest addition to her family. "I'm a mother-in-law, yeah, and I love my daughter-in-law. She's so beautiful, and I love her family," she shared about Elliott during her segment. She continued, "I mean, that's like what you hope and dream and pray for, right?" The TV star also revealed that Lev's marriage to Elliott was extra special for her. "Their wedding was one of the best days of my life," she added. Basically, Candace is not a star who hates her in-laws, but just who is Elliott outside of that?