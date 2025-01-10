Meet Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter-In-Law Elliott Dunham
Candace Cameron Bure's two sons outnumbered her daughter, Natasha Bure, two to one before her son, Lev Bure got married in 2024. Now, she has a daughter-in-law named Elliott Dunham to balance things out. Candace — best known for "Full House" (a cast with tragic secrets) — introduced Elliott to the world when she announced the happy news in January. "I present to you, Mr. and Mrs. Lev Bure," Candace posted to her Instagram. She continued, "Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott. We gained a beautiful daughter and a wonderful family to do life with. I have an overwhelming sense of love, joy, peace and contentment thanks to God's blessing of family and friendship. My heart is so full." How sweet!
That April, Candace returned to "The View," where she previously worked, to promote her latest Great American Family offerings, but she also took a little time to gush about the newest addition to her family. "I'm a mother-in-law, yeah, and I love my daughter-in-law. She's so beautiful, and I love her family," she shared about Elliott during her segment. She continued, "I mean, that's like what you hope and dream and pray for, right?" The TV star also revealed that Lev's marriage to Elliott was extra special for her. "Their wedding was one of the best days of my life," she added. Basically, Candace is not a star who hates her in-laws, but just who is Elliott outside of that?
Elliott Dunham works in marketing
Elliott Dunham's life became a whirlwind of activity beginning in the summer of 2023. Roughly eight months before she wed Lev Bure and officially became a part of the famous Bure family, she graduated from Baylor University. But unlike her mother-in-law, Candace Cameron Bure, she's not in the entertainment business. According to the about section on her LinkedIn, she graduated with a "double major in Journalism with a concentration in Public Relations and Environmental Studies." Further describing her skillset, she listed experience in copywriting, digital marketing, and similar vocations. As of November 2024, Dunham works as a marketing coordinator for Trinchero Family Estates, a winery located in Napa, California.
Work aside, Dunham also has an active presence on Instagram, where she posts snippets about her life. For example, she took to the social media platform in May 2023 to celebrate her graduation from Baylor University. Accompanying a black and white photo of her posing in her cap and gown, Dunham wrote, "Thank you, @Baylor University." Of course, she's documented much more than just her academic achievements. Two months later, she celebrated what appears to be her engagement party to her then-soon-to-be husband, Lev. Alongside photos of them dressed together in all white and a cozy spread, including a charcuterie board, she posted a heart, champagne, and ring emoji.
Additionally, Elliott appears to have settled nicely into married life, if the plentiful photos of her and her new husband are any proof!