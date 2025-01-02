Former College Football Star Lost In New Orleans Attack

The horrifying January 1 attack in New Orleans shocked the country and left thousands in mourning. Among the victims was former Ivy League football player Martin Bech. Martin, who was nicknamed Tiger, played for Princeton for three seasons before graduating and taking on a job at a New York-based brokerage firm.

Martin's mother confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement to ABC News, saying that he had been in Louisiana for a short vacation with several of his friends from Princeton and had been planning to fly to New York later that day. The athlete died far too young; he was only 27 years old.

On X, Martin's brother, Jack Bech, wrote, "Love you always brother! You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don't worry. This is for us." Princeton head football coach Bob Surace also expressed his heartfelt condolences in a statement published to the athletic association's website, saying, "He was a 'Tiger' in every way — a ferocious competitor with endless energy, a beloved teammate and a caring friend. Our last conversation was about how proud I was of the growth he showed during his time at Princeton and the success he was having after graduation. My love goes to the entire Bech family."