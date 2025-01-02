Former College Football Star Lost In New Orleans Attack
The horrifying January 1 attack in New Orleans shocked the country and left thousands in mourning. Among the victims was former Ivy League football player Martin Bech. Martin, who was nicknamed Tiger, played for Princeton for three seasons before graduating and taking on a job at a New York-based brokerage firm.
Martin's mother confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement to ABC News, saying that he had been in Louisiana for a short vacation with several of his friends from Princeton and had been planning to fly to New York later that day. The athlete died far too young; he was only 27 years old.
On X, Martin's brother, Jack Bech, wrote, "Love you always brother! You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don't worry. This is for us." Princeton head football coach Bob Surace also expressed his heartfelt condolences in a statement published to the athletic association's website, saying, "He was a 'Tiger' in every way — a ferocious competitor with endless energy, a beloved teammate and a caring friend. Our last conversation was about how proud I was of the growth he showed during his time at Princeton and the success he was having after graduation. My love goes to the entire Bech family."
Martin Bech was on top of the world
Martin "Tiger" Bech's mother, Michelle Bech, told ABC News that the former college athlete was "on top of the world" and getting everything he could out of life prior to the tragedy. Reports state that Martin was on Bourbon Street in New Orleans a little after 3 a.m. when a man drove a truck into the crowd, killing 15 and injuring at least 30 other people. According to local news outlet KLFY, Martin was transported to a nearby hospital and placed on life support before succumbing to his injuries later that morning.
Prior to playing for Princeton, Martin, a Louisiana native, attended St. Thomas More Catholic High School, where he received All-State honors for his work on the football team. The school held a memorial service for Martin, inviting family and friends to pay their respects. In a statement, the school's principal said, "I don't think there's ever been anybody like Tiger. I don't think there's ever going to be anybody like him because, between the athlete and the depth and the character and just the way he held himself, he was a special guy."
Tragically, Martin was not the only former Princeton football player caught in the attack. He was celebrating the New Year with fellow alum Ryan Quigley, who'd gone on to work for the same company as Martin and was described by family as his "best friend," as reported by Philly Voice. Quigley was hospitalized as well, and his current condition is unknown.