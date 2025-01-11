Chip And Joanna Gaines' Staff Have Said Some Icy Things About Them

Former HGTV stars Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have built a massive empire out of their humble beginnings in Waco, Texas. From starring on HGTV's "Fixer Upper" to growing the Magnolia brand into the enormous name it is today, the Gaineses have turned a single home renovation show into a very lucrative way of life. Chip credits it all to unwavering dedication. "We don't quit, we never give up. Failure is not an option, losing is not an option. We fight and we have fought through some really tough, challenging times," he told Business Insider about the way he and his wife go about their business. Many employees have echoed this sentiment (such as designer Laura Stafford, who described them as "dreamers who really make others' dreams happen too" in an interview with 4word).

However, Chip and Joanna have been embroiled in several controversies, and not all former employees have shared such positive words. According to a Glassdoor review from a former employee, Magnolia bosses "view themselves as a family, but it isn't a family since they can fire you at any point." They added, "I have had nightmares about the time I worked there and I had to quit because the anxiety and stress was hurting my health." Another Glassdoor reviewer called it a "cult-like mentality," claiming, "Employees [are] constantly pushing religious beliefs on you and convincing you to go to their church. If you are not religious and do not take part in the constant group prayers at work, you will be treated poorly." These critics paint a picture in stark contrast with Magnolia's glowing public image.