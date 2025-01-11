Chip And Joanna Gaines' Staff Have Said Some Icy Things About Them
Former HGTV stars Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have built a massive empire out of their humble beginnings in Waco, Texas. From starring on HGTV's "Fixer Upper" to growing the Magnolia brand into the enormous name it is today, the Gaineses have turned a single home renovation show into a very lucrative way of life. Chip credits it all to unwavering dedication. "We don't quit, we never give up. Failure is not an option, losing is not an option. We fight and we have fought through some really tough, challenging times," he told Business Insider about the way he and his wife go about their business. Many employees have echoed this sentiment (such as designer Laura Stafford, who described them as "dreamers who really make others' dreams happen too" in an interview with 4word).
However, Chip and Joanna have been embroiled in several controversies, and not all former employees have shared such positive words. According to a Glassdoor review from a former employee, Magnolia bosses "view themselves as a family, but it isn't a family since they can fire you at any point." They added, "I have had nightmares about the time I worked there and I had to quit because the anxiety and stress was hurting my health." Another Glassdoor reviewer called it a "cult-like mentality," claiming, "Employees [are] constantly pushing religious beliefs on you and convincing you to go to their church. If you are not religious and do not take part in the constant group prayers at work, you will be treated poorly." These critics paint a picture in stark contrast with Magnolia's glowing public image.
Strong opinions from former employees conflict with the Magnolia brand
Opinions from former employees aren't the only things chipping away at Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines' impeccable brand image. The couple's empire also took a major hit when allegations surfaced against Candis Meredith and Andy Meredith, stars of Magnolia Network's since-canceled "Home Work." Clients accused the couple of unfinished renovations and excessive budget overruns, with one homeowner, Aubrey Bennion, calling the experience "disappointing and heartbreaking" in an Instagram post. Bennion placed the blame squarely on Chip and Joanna, accusing them of prioritizing the success of the brand itself over the values the brand actually stands for.
It's not far off from what former employees say about Magnolia management. "Absolute trash leadership ... with little to no growth opportunities," claimed one. "Chip and Jo need to hire more inclusive and friendly managers," wrote another, going on to say they knew "employees who have been there for years and can't get a raise."
Is there any truth to this discontent behind Magnolia's polished façade? Or is it just an example of disgruntled employees making things out to be worse than they actually were? The reality, as is often the case, is probably somewhere in the middle. Although many admire the Gaineses for their vision and work ethic, it's clear their drive for success might have overshadowed the well-being of those who helped prop up their brand along the way.