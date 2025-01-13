What Happened To The Curse Of Oak Island's Dave Blankenship?

Some reality TV stars quit TV for personal reasons and explain their decision to fans, but this wasn't the case with Dave Blankenship. Dave and his father, Dan Blankenship, were prominent figures on "The Curse of Oak Island," a treasure-hunting reality show set on Canada's mysterious, and alluring, Oak Island. Made possible by several treasure-hunting enthusiasts, including Dan and Dave, who appeared together on the show for the better part of a decade, it has built up a devoted fanbase who have been incredibly enthusiastic about the cast uncovering the treasure.

Dan, for his part, was positioned as an Oak Island pro. "I first became involved in 1965, and I've been up here steady since 1970 or so," shared Dan in his 2014 introduction. As for how he got interested in Oak Island? "I first read about Oak Island in the January issue of Reader's Digest, and then I handed it back to my wife, and I said, 'What do you think about this?'"

Dan decided that he was "going be instrumental" in discovering the treasure buried beneath the island's surface. That was true until 2019, when Dan, who'd been consistently seeking out the island's long-touted fortunes for about fifty years, passed away. At one juncture of his career, Dan said about his ongoing quest: "It is way too late [to turn back]. It's been too late for a good many years." He continued, "I had a good contracting business in Florida. I had friends, a good reputation and I shucked it all to come up here and make a gamble." Unfortunately for fans of the long-running show, they lost not only Dan's presence but also his son, Dave, who didn't appear in Season 9 of "The Curse of Oak Island" or any seasons since. Of course, fans have their theories as to why.