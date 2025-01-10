The Tragic Truth About Ashanti

In 2020, Ashanti's younger sister, Kenashia Douglas, opened up about her history of living through an abusive relationship in a post on Instagram. Later, in 2022, Ashanti, Kenashia, and their mother, Tina Douglas, all sat down on "Red Table Talk" to discuss the horrific nature of what that time looked like in their family. During an intimate peek inside how domestic violence can often appear on the outside, Ashanti admitted to not quite understanding the nature of the relationship at first. Describing her younger sister, Ashanti said, "It's like you want your own stuff. So, there's certain things I felt like she might've put up with. And it was just like, how do you deal with this? What do we do now? No one gets a book on how to handle this."

Studies on domestic violence have shown that it often takes up to seven attempts to leave a violent partner — often with dangerous behavior escalating with each attempt. This can leave families fumbling on how to best support someone with leaving an abusive partner. Luckily for Kenashia, her family figured out how to best love her through that tumultuous time, coming out the other end celebrating her and supporting other abuse survivors. In a post for Domestic Abuse Awareness Month, Ashanti hyped up her sibling by saying, "My sister is a warrior! I love you deep and infinitely. Thank you for being so brave and bringing awareness to this evil, vile, and sad behavior that so many women face every day."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.