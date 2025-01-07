Former Today Show Anchor Meredith Vieira's Husband Richard Cohen Dies At 76

Richard Cohen, award-winning journalist and husband of broadcaster, television personality, and longtime "Today" show co-anchor Meredith Vieira, has died. As first reported by NBC's "Today," the 76-year-old and two-time cancer survivor, who also lived with multiple sclerosis for more than fifty years, died on December 24, 2024, following a bout with pneumonia. According to co-anchor Hoda Kotb, Cohen was "surrounded by his family and love," including Vieira and their three adult children: Benjamin, Gabriel, and Lily.

Cohen was first diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an illness that wreaks havoc on the central nervous system, in 1973, when he was only 25 years old. Still, he didn't allow the disease to stop him from fulfilling both his professional and personal dreams. "Letting the disease get to you, letting it define you, putting up limitations even before they exist is all going to keep you down, to keep you from living the life you want to live," he told Brain&Life in 2007.