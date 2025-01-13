What Geraldo Rivera Really Blames For His Scandalous Fox News Exit

There's no question that Geraldo Rivera's firing from "The Five," followed by his decision to quit Fox altogether, was dramatic. However, far from shying away from the reasons behind the drama, when it comes to the truth about his firing, Rivera hasn't held back.

Rivera first addressed his exit in an interview with AP in June 2023. At the time, he explained that friction behind the scenes had played a role in his departure — though TBH, not all of it was behind the scenes. Many will remember the tension between him and Greg Gutfeld both on social media and on "The Five." As such, it wasn't exactly surprising when he told NewsNation that animosity with a co-star (not mentioning Gutfeld, but discussing issues with an unnamed colleague not long after NewsNation host Chris Cuomo showed a clip of the two sparring on air) had been a major contributing factor to the situation.

Granted, that wasn't the only contributing factor Rivera listed when discussing his exit from "The Five." He also said that it became clear to him that Fox didn't want him around, either. As he pointed out to NewsNation, part of his realization came after he was fired from the show and was offered less prominent spots instead, simply so that his contract wouldn't be broken. Likewise, in his interview with AP, he revealed that even when he said he'd leave Fox altogether, the powers that be "didn't race after me to say, 'Geraldo, please come back.'" Given how long he'd been on the network, that had to have hurt.