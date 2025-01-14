Diddy's Diet In Prison Is More Disgusting Than We Expected

Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently in jail awaiting trial on a laundry list of charges ranging from racketeering to sex trafficking. As the days at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center go by, the rapper is treated like any other detainee, regardless of his high profile. According to BBC News, the Brooklyn jail has a pretty bad reputation that includes "poor inmate care," but Diddy isn't exactly in general population – he's in a more secure part of the jail.

All of that aside, some people are very curious about what Diddy is eating while behind bars — and his new diet is quite unappetizing. A prison menu obtained by People gives us an inside look at what the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper is offered by the institution when it comes to mealtime. Diddy starts his day with a fairly normal breakfast offering that includes things like cereal and fruit. For lunch, he's served items such as hamburgers and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches — the former is what he ate on the first day of 2025. That evening, Diddy could choose between a chicken sandwich and a chickpea burger with sides such as beans, rice, and corn. Since Diddy was denied bail, these types of meals are what he can expect over the next four months. However, it probably won't get much worse than what he ate on Thanksgiving Day.