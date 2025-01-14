Diddy's Diet In Prison Is More Disgusting Than We Expected
Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently in jail awaiting trial on a laundry list of charges ranging from racketeering to sex trafficking. As the days at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center go by, the rapper is treated like any other detainee, regardless of his high profile. According to BBC News, the Brooklyn jail has a pretty bad reputation that includes "poor inmate care," but Diddy isn't exactly in general population – he's in a more secure part of the jail.
All of that aside, some people are very curious about what Diddy is eating while behind bars — and his new diet is quite unappetizing. A prison menu obtained by People gives us an inside look at what the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper is offered by the institution when it comes to mealtime. Diddy starts his day with a fairly normal breakfast offering that includes things like cereal and fruit. For lunch, he's served items such as hamburgers and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches — the former is what he ate on the first day of 2025. That evening, Diddy could choose between a chicken sandwich and a chickpea burger with sides such as beans, rice, and corn. Since Diddy was denied bail, these types of meals are what he can expect over the next four months. However, it probably won't get much worse than what he ate on Thanksgiving Day.
Diddy didn't have a traditional meal on Thanksgiving
A good Thanksgiving dinner only comes around once a year. Families spend time preparing for the big meal, with the turkey in the oven in the morning and the sides being prepped throughout the day. We can only imagine that someone like Sean "Diddy" Combs had a feast for himself on the American holiday, with a chef preparing the finest mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and the most decadent pecan pie you'd ever taste. However, Thanksgiving 2024 looked much different from what we suspect Diddy is used to. According to People, it was Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center's finest PB&J sandwiches with potato chips that were served on Turkey Day. And we'd be willing to bet that Diddy didn't get seconds.
If Diddy gets convicted in May 2025, forget about him enjoying another traditional Thanksgiving feast — his table won't have any turkey, that's for sure. He'll have to get used to using plastic portioned plates for years to come. Of course, there are always treats one can purchase from the commissary — as long as he has money in his account, that is.