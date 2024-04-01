The Untold Truth Of Diddy

Trigger warning: The following article contains mentions of violence and sexual assault.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' rap empire grew famous in the late 1990s with the rise of music legends like the Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige. Artists under his representation shot to fame, earning Diddy the reputation of a force to be reckoned with in the industry. While his Bad Boy Entertainment company became one of the most successful record companies in the rap game, he had a lot more to manage outside of the studio. Sean Combs had a rap sheet of his own — and not the lyrical kind. While he racked up millions of dollars in profits producing his hit tracks and those of other artists, he dodged scandal after violent scandal on the streets.

Diddy shot to fame during a period where shootouts were how rival rap stars handled beef. The "Last Night" artist has a history of being entangled in violent crimes, one that managed to fly beneath the radar due to his immense success and profit-churning empire. The Harlem native is a hustler by nature, raised by a single mother who supported his ambitions to make it big. While Diddy climbed the ladder to become one of the richest music moguls in the industry, there's a lot that the public may not know about the rapper. He's an entrepreneur with several businesses outside of the music industry, but he could lose everything if found guilty of a sex trafficking probe that saw federal agents raiding his house in March 2024. We're breaking down the untold truth of Diddy.