Cameron Diaz Spilled Her True Feelings About Ex Justin Timberlake
Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake didn't end up together, but their relationship was still a significant marker of the early aughts. No one could get enough of Jameron. Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be. They broke up in January 2007 after four years together, though there were no hard feelings. After their split, Diaz praised Timberlake's sense of humor and skills as a comedian. While their breakup was rife with cheating rumors, their relationship seemed doomed as neither was ready to commit.
That became clear when Ellen DeGeneres asked Timberlake if she should start looking for a bridesmaid dress. "The only thing is, you'll have to stay the same size for the next 15 years," the NSYNC star said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2006 (via People). Ouch. But Diaz was likely unfazed by his comment. After all, she seemed just as unwilling to settle down. Two months after Timberlake's blunt interview, Diaz also assured DeGeneres she had no intentions of accepting a ring anytime soon.
"You know the answer to that, Ellen. I'm a commitment-phobe. Don't want to do it," she said on the show (via People). But they gave us four years filled with endless gossip and speculation that kept us coming back for more. From escaping dangerous chases with paparazzi to winning libel cases that accused them of cheating on each other, Diaz and Timberlake went through a lot. Despite their ups and downs, Diaz continued to harbor nothing but good feelings for her famous ex.
Cameron Diaz raved about JT's 'bizarre and hilarious' comedic talents
Some of Justin Timberlake's exes have said all kinds of things about him, but Cameron Diaz isn't among those who dissed him. Four years after breaking up, Diaz and Timberlake joined the list of actors who filmed love scenes with a real-life ex when they came together for the 2011 comedy film "Bad Teacher." No, it wasn't weird. On the contrary, Diaz enjoyed the experience. "It's great. Justin and I have always had a good laugh together," she told Us Weekly.
She was glad he was picked for the part as he was perfect for it. "[Timberlake is] a genius comedian ... he's clearly talented. We went for the best person for the job, and it just so happened that it was him. And he delivers," she said. Diaz was particularly struck by Timberlake's offbeat sense of humor, which added another layer of entertainment to the comedy. "He's frickin' weird in movies. He's so bizarre and hilarious," she added. That wasn't the first time she explained why she had no issues working with her ex.
In 2010, she noted their breakup was in the past and that their shared sense of humor continued to bind them together. "We love laughing together, he's so hilarious," she told Playboy (via Daily Mail). As seen above, they proved that Diaz's claims about their convivial relationship weren't all talk when they were captured cracking up while promoting "Shrek the Third" just months after their split in June 2007.