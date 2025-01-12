Cameron Diaz Spilled Her True Feelings About Ex Justin Timberlake

Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake didn't end up together, but their relationship was still a significant marker of the early aughts. No one could get enough of Jameron. Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be. They broke up in January 2007 after four years together, though there were no hard feelings. After their split, Diaz praised Timberlake's sense of humor and skills as a comedian. While their breakup was rife with cheating rumors, their relationship seemed doomed as neither was ready to commit.

That became clear when Ellen DeGeneres asked Timberlake if she should start looking for a bridesmaid dress. "The only thing is, you'll have to stay the same size for the next 15 years," the NSYNC star said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2006 (via People). Ouch. But Diaz was likely unfazed by his comment. After all, she seemed just as unwilling to settle down. Two months after Timberlake's blunt interview, Diaz also assured DeGeneres she had no intentions of accepting a ring anytime soon.

"You know the answer to that, Ellen. I'm a commitment-phobe. Don't want to do it," she said on the show (via People). But they gave us four years filled with endless gossip and speculation that kept us coming back for more. From escaping dangerous chases with paparazzi to winning libel cases that accused them of cheating on each other, Diaz and Timberlake went through a lot. Despite their ups and downs, Diaz continued to harbor nothing but good feelings for her famous ex.