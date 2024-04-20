What Justin Timberlake's Exes Have Said About Him

Justin Timberlake truly defined what it meant to "bring sexy back" during his bachelor days, capturing hearts left and right. Everyone definitely had the hots for the "Rock Your Body" singer, and as one of the most sought-after stars in the early aughts, his romantic life was always a hot topic. Before settling down with Jessica Biel, his dating history featured a lineup of A-listers, landing him a consistent spot in the tabloids.

But he has his fair share of relationships with, err, normal people, too. His first love was reportedly a girl named Danielle Ditto, who told Contact Music that he was every bit a knight in shining armor. "Justin was the perfect guy," she said. "He is sweet, gentle and thoughtful. It was almost like he was trained to be the perfect gentleman." He also had a teenage fling with Veronica Finn, a former singer who he met in his hometown in Tennessee. "He was very special," she told Star. "Our love was unique, and he was an absolute sweetheart."

These are obviously glowing advertisements for young Timberlake as a lover, but the tales shared by his celebrity exes? Well, let's just say that he's got mixed reviews. From his fling with Fergie to his chaotic relationship with Britney Spears to his years-long romance with Cameron Diaz, here's the lowdown of what his exes have said about him.