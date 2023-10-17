The 6 Most Heart-Wrenching Revelations From Britney Spears' Memoir

Britney Spears' life has been on display since she was just a kid, but now the pop singer is taking control of her story. The musician will be releasing her much-anticipated memoir, "The Woman In Me," in late October, but Spears has already shared some heart-wrenching details that are covered in the book.

Not long after Spears' conservatorship ended in November 2021, speculation began that Spears would release a book, not just on the difficulties of the conservatorship, but also about her entire life, per The Hollywood Reporter. Interest in the possible book launched a bidding war amongst some of the biggest publishers. But at the time, it seemed to be nothing but buzz until Spears confirmed the upcoming memoir. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the "...Baby One More Time" singer shared, "Well, I'm writing a book at the moment and as it's actually healing and therapeutic... it's also hard bringing up past events in my life... I've never been able to express openly." Spears added that she's not sure who will want to read about her life, but many people clearly do. In July, the singer teased the upcoming memoir on social media, once again sharing how it has become "therapy" for her (via E! News).

Spears' life has undoubtedly had some very difficult moments. She lived a troubled childhood, struggled with her mental health, and endured an unjust conservatorship — but what we already know only skims the surface. Here's what she's now revealing in her memoir.