Britney Spears' Legal Battle With Her Father Isn't Over Yet

Britney Spears may finally be free of her controversial conservatorship, but, sadly, it seems like her legal troubles aren't over quite yet. The star hasn't had the easiest time of things when it comes to her relationship with family — particularly her dad, Jamie Spears – and their involvement in the now defunct legal arrangement, as she's made some pretty shocking allegations about the way she was supposedly treated.

In June 2021, Britney claimed in court that she was allegedly forced onto birth control as part of the conservatorship, as well as being forced to take medication she did not want (via BBC). She took particular aim at Jamie, who was in control of the conservatorship for several years but stepped down in 2021, telling the court, "The control he had over someone as powerful as me — he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%. He loved it." The star also claimed, "I cried on the phone for an hour and he loved every minute of it," and accused him of pushing her to work and allegedly threatening her with punishments if she didn't do what he said, adding she believed Jamie should be in jail.

But now, as Britney continues to enjoy her newfound freedom — like getting married to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari — there's the chance she could have to head back to court to speak candidly about her experiences at her father's request.