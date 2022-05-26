Britney Spears' Dad Could Be In Hot Water Soon

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, who was primarily responsible for subjecting her to a years-long conservatorship, may find himself in deep legal trouble soon.

Britney has always been vocal about her volatile relationship with her dad. When she was released from her conservatorship, the pop star said Jamie had completely stripped her independence and "womanhood" when she was under his control. "The first day my dad became a conservator I will never forget !!!" she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, via Page Six. "He said 'I'm Britney Spears and I call the shots from now on' and ever since that day I felt a huge part of my womanhood stripped from me ... I was never the same." During their conservatorship battle, Britney also revealed that she felt "enslaved" by her father. "He loved the control he had over me, one hundred percent," the singer claimed, per Us Weekly.

But, even though she's now free, Britney's legal battle against her father is far from over. In January, Jamie's legal team challenged Britney's claims about her conservatorship. Variety also reported they are still working around issues regarding payment of his legal fees, along with accusations that Jamie operated intense surveillance over Britney during the conservatorship. Jamie is now due for a deposition, but apparently, he has repeatedly been refusing to participate.