Britney Spears Claims Her Father Is Still Haunting Her

Britney Spears' conservatorship may be over, but that doesn't mean her dealings with her father (and former co-conservator), Jamie Spears, are over. According to BBC, the conservatorship was put in place in 2008, during a time when Britney was struggling with her mental health. Jamie was put in charge of controlling her finances, entire estate, and even had the power to make decisions for her as an individual.

It took over a decade — and with the help from the public outcry — for the "Lucky" singer to regain her freedom. According to CBS News, in November 2021, a Los Angeles judge ended Britney's conservatorship after 13 long years. "What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory," the singer shared on Instagram as she basked in her newfound victory. "I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I've ever seen last night! I'm celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months."

It's seems those celebrations were a bit premature, because although Britney's father no longer controls her in a legal sense, she claims he is still messing with her behind the scenes.