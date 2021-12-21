Jamie Spears Is Making His Legal Battle With Britney Even Messier

Britney Spears filed for a divorce from Kevin Federline in November 2006, and had it finalized in July 2007. The following months were tough for Britney, who at that time was 26 years old. According to The New York Times, she allegedly locked herself in a bathroom with her kids. The police had to be called, and she had to undergo mental health evaluations. It was then that her father Jamie Spears filed a conservatorship petition, which was approved by a Los Angeles court, per Reuters.

Years passed, and fans often expressed concerns about the court's decision of deeming the artist incapable of herself and her own finances. While Britney seemed to have been relatively silent on the matter, a New York Times report from June revealed that the star had been quietly opposing her father's role in her conservatorship, as she was "sick of being taken advantage of." The growing concerns around her conservatorship status amplified the #FreeBritney movement, with numerous voices asking for the termination of her dad's role in her finances. Britney's moment, eventually, came in November, when a California court ruled that the "conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears" was terminated, per USA Today.

Jamie's role from her daughter's conservatorship is over, but it appears that he wants more out of her. His latest request comes in the form of a court petition, which can make their legal battle even messier.