Was Jamie Spears In Financial Trouble Before Britney's Conservatorship?

Britney Spears is distancing herself from her family now that her conservatorship has ended. Britney was recently freed from her father Jamie Spears' control after the conservatorship over her person and estate was terminated after nearly 14 years in November, per The New York Times. Jamie gained legal control of his daughter during a turbulent time in her life and allegedly abused his power over her resources and personal life. The injustice of the legal arrangement was spotlighted by recent documentaries "Framing Britney Spears" and "Britney vs. Spears," and supporters of the #FreeBritney justice movement.

Britney's father allegedly benefited financially from the arrangement, as he pocketed at least $5 million for being Britney's conservator, according to Forbes. The Princess of Pop claimed that her conservators profited off her when she spoke out at a court hearing in June. "Considering my family has lived off my conservatorship for 13 years, I won't be surprised if one of them has something to say [against ending my conservatorship]," she said, via StyleCaster. "I just don't like feeling like I work for the people who I pay." As Britney's lawyers and supporters insist that Jamie forced the conservatorship for financial gain, it has been revealed that Jamie did face money troubles before gaining legal control of his daughter years ago.