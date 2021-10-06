What's Really Next For Britney Spears?

Britney Spears is finally a free woman! After a hard-fought battle to terminate her 13-year conservatorship headed by her father, Jamie Spears, Judge Brenda Penny ruled he would be suspended from the role. "I do believe ... that the suspension of Jamie Spears is in the best interest of the conservatee, Britney Spears," Penny said on September 29, per USA Today. "The current situation is untenable. It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of James Spears."

Jamie Spears' lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, made a statement on Jamie's behalf, saying, "Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For 13 years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father." She also mentioned that the "speculative" and "unsubstantiated" attacks that have been made about him by the public and the media are false, per USA Today.

The "Circus" singer posted to Instagram thanking fans for all of their support on October 4. "#FreeBritney movement ... I have no words ... because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship ... my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it ... I feel your hearts and you feel mine ... that much I know is true !!!!!"

So, now that Britney is in fact free from her father's control, what's next for her?