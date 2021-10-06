What's Really Next For Britney Spears?
Britney Spears is finally a free woman! After a hard-fought battle to terminate her 13-year conservatorship headed by her father, Jamie Spears, Judge Brenda Penny ruled he would be suspended from the role. "I do believe ... that the suspension of Jamie Spears is in the best interest of the conservatee, Britney Spears," Penny said on September 29, per USA Today. "The current situation is untenable. It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of James Spears."
Jamie Spears' lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, made a statement on Jamie's behalf, saying, "Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For 13 years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father." She also mentioned that the "speculative" and "unsubstantiated" attacks that have been made about him by the public and the media are false, per USA Today.
The "Circus" singer posted to Instagram thanking fans for all of their support on October 4. "#FreeBritney movement ... I have no words ... because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship ... my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it ... I feel your hearts and you feel mine ... that much I know is true !!!!!"
So, now that Britney is in fact free from her father's control, what's next for her?
Britney Spears might perform again
Britney Spears shared a message with fans back in July on her Instagram revealing that she had no plans to perform as long as her dad was in charge. "For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think," she said. "And no I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit !!!!"
Now that her father's conservatorship has been suspended, does this mean fans could see Britney perform again in the near future? One source tells People it's possible. According to the insider, Spears' fiancé, Sam Asghari, "has encouraged her to think about performing again." They added, "He is a great influence on Britney. When Sam is around, Britney's days are very focused. Sam is very disciplined about working out and eating healthy. When she is alone, it's hard for her to motivate herself." While this is great news for her fans, don't expect to see her back on stage in the near future, as the source said Spears is "just not ready" quite yet.
Whenever the pop princess is ready to perform, her eager fans will surely be ready.