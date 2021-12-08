Jamie Spears Is Accusing Britney Of Dragging Out Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears has spent a great deal of her life in the limelight. The 40-year-old rose to fame as a child actor, and for months now, details of her personal life have made headlines — specifically, details related to her conservatorship. According to BBC News, Spears began "behaving erratically" in 2007 after divorcing Kevin Federline. When her mental well-being was called into question after being admitted to a psychiatric hospital temporarily, Spears was placed under the conservatorship of her father, Jamie Spears. According to filings obtained by BBC, Jamie insisted the conservatorship was "necessary to protect Britney in every sense of the word." Britney's fans and much of the public, however, have voiced their opposition to the conservatorship for months now, with #FreeBritney rallies taking place all over the country, per Rolling Stone.

As pointed out by the BBC, the conservatorship had put Jamie in charge of many aspects of Britney's life, including visitation with her teenage son and her ability to remarry. These days, Britney and her father have been attempting to finalize the details of the end of the conservatorship, but Jamie isn't happy with the way Britney's team is handling the situation.