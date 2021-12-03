Britney Spears' Bizarre Social Media Behavior Has Fans Concerned
Britney Spears seems to be enjoying her newfound freedom after the conservatorship that kept her person and estate under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, was dissolved in November. Despite the end of the conservatorship, Spears' fight for justice continues as she goes after her father and former management company, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, for money she claims was stolen from her over the years, as reported by Variety. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Spears wrote (via Newsweek), "honestly it still blows my mind ... how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me ... it was demoralizing and degrading !!!!"
In the meantime, Spears keeps her fans updated on the day-to-day goings-on of her life via her Instagram account. In a post ahead of the ruling to get rid of the conservatorship, Spears expressed her fear that she would "make a mistake" and be forced to continue in the conservatorship. She lamented that she would have to be careful about what she posts on social media to avoid any potential repercussions.
Because the conservatorship was set up around concerns for the "Toxic" singer's mental health, the public has been extra-attentive to Spears' behaviors since she achieved her freedom. Despite her fears of screwing up in the public eye, Spears has been raising red flags in some of her Instagram posts over the past few weeks, which have fans concerned that she might not be as stable as she claims to be.
Britney Spears lashed out against past therapists in a new Instagram post
Britney Spears posted a new video to social media site Instagram on December 3 in which she acted out a parody skit that mocked the therapists she was forced to see during her 13-year conservatorship. The video featured the "Gimme More" artist switching back and forth between herself and an imitation of a mental health professional and included plenty of intense language and profanity, giving viewers insight into the anger she still harbors from that part of her life. In the accompanying caption, Spears explained her motivation behind the video, telling her followers that she spent "10 hours a day, 7 days a week" in therapy against her will. She also stated that now that her "medication is working," she no longer needs therapy. At the end of the caption, she directed the therapists to "KISS MY MOTHER F***ING A** !!!!!"
This wasn't the first time that the "Womanizer" singer's behavior has turned heads since being granted her freedom from the conservatorship. In a separate Instagram post, Spears revealed that she was experimenting with fasting and had experienced "the most amazing high," adding that the most she's gone without eating was four days. The pop star has also raised concern after posting various topless and nude snaps to her Instagram page. In one post, fans pointed out that the photo appeared to be taken off of a computer screen rather than taken live as Spears claimed in her caption.
