Britney Spears' Bizarre Social Media Behavior Has Fans Concerned

Britney Spears seems to be enjoying her newfound freedom after the conservatorship that kept her person and estate under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, was dissolved in November. Despite the end of the conservatorship, Spears' fight for justice continues as she goes after her father and former management company, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, for money she claims was stolen from her over the years, as reported by Variety. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Spears wrote (via Newsweek), "honestly it still blows my mind ... how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me ... it was demoralizing and degrading !!!!"

In the meantime, Spears keeps her fans updated on the day-to-day goings-on of her life via her Instagram account. In a post ahead of the ruling to get rid of the conservatorship, Spears expressed her fear that she would "make a mistake" and be forced to continue in the conservatorship. She lamented that she would have to be careful about what she posts on social media to avoid any potential repercussions.

Because the conservatorship was set up around concerns for the "Toxic" singer's mental health, the public has been extra-attentive to Spears' behaviors since she achieved her freedom. Despite her fears of screwing up in the public eye, Spears has been raising red flags in some of her Instagram posts over the past few weeks, which have fans concerned that she might not be as stable as she claims to be.