Why Doesn't Britney Spears Want A Mental Health Evaluation?

Britney Spears has hit another few speed bumps in her battle to shed her conservatorship. As sources told People on July 7, the pop superstar is reluctant to take the mental health evaluation required for her attorney, Sam Ingham, to file the legal petition requesting its end. Potentially complicating matters, TMZ reported on July 6 that Ingham, who represented Spears for 13 years specifically in relation to her conservatorship, had submitted his legal resignation from the case. The outlet's source shared insight that Spears' testimony on June 23 in open court about her situation, including Ingham's performance as her court-appointed attorney, upset him.

Spears, who alleged that Ingham had discouraged her from speaking out, also said in the passionate 24-minute testimony she wanted the conservatorship to end "without being evaluated" (via Variety). When Spears was first placed under conservatorship with father Jamie Spears in 2008, Spears may have been suffering from postpartum depression, as doctors told TMZ in 2007. A May documentary "Battle For Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship" also showed what appeared to be court documents for the conservatorship that read, in part, "the order relates to dementia placement or treatment as specified," via The Mirror, implying Jamie thought Spears suffered from dementia at 27.

Now, an exclusive People source has revealed why Spears does not want her mental health evaluated.