Why Doesn't Britney Spears Want A Mental Health Evaluation?
Britney Spears has hit another few speed bumps in her battle to shed her conservatorship. As sources told People on July 7, the pop superstar is reluctant to take the mental health evaluation required for her attorney, Sam Ingham, to file the legal petition requesting its end. Potentially complicating matters, TMZ reported on July 6 that Ingham, who represented Spears for 13 years specifically in relation to her conservatorship, had submitted his legal resignation from the case. The outlet's source shared insight that Spears' testimony on June 23 in open court about her situation, including Ingham's performance as her court-appointed attorney, upset him.
Spears, who alleged that Ingham had discouraged her from speaking out, also said in the passionate 24-minute testimony she wanted the conservatorship to end "without being evaluated" (via Variety). When Spears was first placed under conservatorship with father Jamie Spears in 2008, Spears may have been suffering from postpartum depression, as doctors told TMZ in 2007. A May documentary "Battle For Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship" also showed what appeared to be court documents for the conservatorship that read, in part, "the order relates to dementia placement or treatment as specified," via The Mirror, implying Jamie thought Spears suffered from dementia at 27.
Now, an exclusive People source has revealed why Spears does not want her mental health evaluated.
Britney Spears believes court-appointed doctors failed her
According to a People source, Britney Spears doesn't think the doctors involved in her conservatorship will give her a fair assessment of her mental health so she can move forward with petitioning to end the arrangement. "She doesn't have much trust for the doctors that she has worked with so far," the source told the outlet. Spears has never revealed any mental health diagnosis, as per People, and her medical records remain sealed. "She feels like they have failed her," the source continued.
During her June 23 court testimony pleading for the end of her conservatorship, per Insider, Spears revealed she had been taking the mood-disorder drug lithium against her will. After she refused to perform a concert during her Las Vegas residency, Spears alleged in her hearing that her court-appointed therapist falsely accused her of "not cooperating" during rehearsals and skipping medication, prescribing her lithium from then on.
"He took me off my normal meds I've been on for five years. And lithium is a very, very strong and completely different medication compared to what I was used to. I felt drunk. I couldn't even have a conversation with my mom or dad really about anything," Spears revealed in her testimony.
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse and mental health, please contact SAMHSA's 24-hour National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).