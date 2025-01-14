Stedman Graham Credits One Thing For His Lasting Romance With Oprah

Stedman Graham and Oprah Winfrey have one of the most successful relationships in Hollywood. The two first started seeing one another in the late '80s after meeting at a charity event. Although the pair technically became engaged in 1992, they've never actually gotten married. Graham and Winfrey decided long ago that their relationship works best as-is — if it ain't broke, don't fix it, as they say — and they have managed to keep their love alive without a wedding (or children). In fact, they called off their engagement in 1993 and never looked back.

As for how the couple makes things work, there's one thing in particular that Graham credits for the success of his relationship with Winfrey. "Well, the thing about our relationship is, so I'm dedicated to her happiness, so that's great for her and I want her to be the best she can possibly be and she's done a pretty good job of doing that," Graham said during a 2019 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." "And so for me, I've been able to find my own happiness, my own skills, my own talents, my own abilities and I'm satisfied with that. I'm happy with that," he added. And while we can only imagine the pressures of dating one of the most successful women in the world, Graham handles it with relative ease — and there's a reason.