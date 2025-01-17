Janis Joplin's Autopsy Report Is Seriously Tragic

Janis Joplin's death in October 1970 made her an unfortunate member of the so-called 27 Club. Five decades on, the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll's loss is still felt by fans worldwide. Given Joplin's well-documented struggles with substance use disorder, her passing wasn't exactly a bolt from the blue. Still, that didn't make it any less tragic, especially considering the autopsy report.

People are often shocked by what killed some celebrities, but sadly, the cause of Joplin's demise was little surprise. "I ascribe the death to acute heroin — morphine intoxication, due to injection of overdose," the Los Angeles chief medical examiner-coroner determined.

The circumstances of Joplin's death were sad beyond belief. She was discovered alone on the floor in room 105 of the Landmark Motor Hotel in Hollywood, California. The musician, who was in town to lay down some new tracks for Columbia Records, had been dead for an estimated 12 hours when she was found by her guitarist, John Cooke. According to the coroner's report: "The end of a balloon or rubber glove was found in a wastebasket in the decedent's kitchen containing a white powder." Meanwhile, "an apparent hype kit" that included a plastic syringe with clear liquid, a teaspoon, and a wrap of "brownish-white powder" was discovered in the bedside cabinet along with a bag of what was presumed to be weed and another containing "4 ½ small white tablets." Gauze and a paper towel dotted with dried blood were also present in the room.