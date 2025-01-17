Brad Pitt's Worst Hair Transformations Over The Years
Brad Pitt is known for a lot of things, but if there's one feature that everyone can agree on, it's that he has a head of luxurious, thick hair. Fans fell in love with him when he portrayed the hunky but troubled J.D. in "Thelma & Louise," and he (and his hair) soon rose to fame with larger roles in films such as "A River Runs Through It" and "Legends of the Fall." It's safe to say that Pitt is a chameleon when it comes to his roles and often changes his look according to his character. He grew his hair out for "Kalifornia" to depict the serial killer Early Grayce and decided to keep his long locks, making men and women everywhere jealous of his growing ability.
Pitt doesn't always have enviable hair, however. There were times he got caught up in trends or decided to twin with his then-girlfriends. Although his mane used to be one of the most requested styles at the barber shop back in his glory days, the "Fight Club" star has had some pretty bad hair transformations throughout his career.
1994: Brad Pitt's surfer dude look
"Interview with the Vampire" was one of Brad Pitt's most iconic movies, and he killed (pun intended) as the blood-sucking Louis de Pointe du Lac. The story begins in the late 18th century, so Pitt naturally had to have long hair, which he procured without any help from extensions. After filming wrapped, he kept the length but ended up bleaching his hair, giving him a disheveled surfer aesthetic. Perhaps Pitt was channeling Kurt Cobain of "Nirvana," but the over-processed look was not one of his best. In a 1994 interview shared on YouTube, he was asked if the bleached hair was staying, to which he laughed, "I don't know. We'll see what the next job brings."
For fans who are wondering if Pitt has any regrets about his bleached blond era, Access presented him with a throwback picture on the red carpet in September 2024, and his first reaction was to howl uproariously. "At least it's not the mullets," he told his prankster pal George Clooney, who was shown with one of his own bad hairstyles. "I think I got you beat," Pitt quipped. Sorry, not sorry, but we have to agree.
1997: Brad Pitt started morphing into Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt were the Hollywood it-couple of the '90s, with the two having met on the set of "Se7en" in 1994. Paltrow and Pitt were the epitome of the hair trends during that era, both sporting chunky blond streaks in their sleek tresses. In 1997, they took couple dressing a step further when they showed up to "The Devil's Own" premiere looking like twins. However, instead of just wearing matching outfits, Paltrow and Pitt made fans do a double take by rocking the same short haircut with a deep side part.
Paltrow later shared in a 2021 Instagram video that she and Pitt had visited the same hairstylist for that look. "Chris McMillan cut both of our hair like this," she stated. When asked if the matching cut was intentional, the "Emma" star emphatically answered, "No!" They do say that some couples start looking like each other after some time, so perhaps that explains why they were twinning, but resembling your partner is just bizarre in our opinion.
1999: Brad Pitt went matchy-matchy with Jennifer Aniston
Gwyneth Paltrow wasn't the only girlfriend whose hairstyle Brad Pitt copied. By the time the "Meet Joe Black" star and Jennifer Aniston started dating, he had ditched his platinum locks for a more golden hue, matching his then-partner's shade. The couple made their red carpet debut at the 1999 Emmy Awards, and it's clear they wanted the world to know that they were together with their similar disheveled 'dos. While Aniston had hers long with twisted tendrils, Pitt had a shorter style that mimicked the "Friends" star's beachy waves.
If the '90s was a look, it definitely would be Pitt at the Emmys that year, with his piecey layers that rock stars favored during that era. It's adorbs that the "Bullet Train" star wanted to match Aniston's hair, but as a fan noted on Instagram, "They were so hot but definitely looked like [brother] and sister." That's not something a couple would ever want to hear.
2005: Brad Pitt's midlife crisis hair
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were Hollywood's golden couple for seven years before their shocking split in 2005. Months later, amid rumors that the "Bullet Train" star had cheated on Aniston with Angelina Jolie, Pitt showed up at the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" premiere with a head of bleached blond hair. While fans have seen him in varying shades of blond and brown, this was the lightest he had ever gone, which begged the question: Was he going through a mid-life crisis?
Aniston and Pitt finalized their divorce in October 2005, a month after the "Along Came Polly" star opened up about their breakup — and her ex's fresh dye job — in an interview with Vanity Fair. "Am I lonely? Yes. Am I upset? Yes. Am I confused? Yes. Do I have my days when I've thrown a little pity party for myself? Absolutely. But I'm also doing really well," Aniston shared. As for Pitt's hair, she quipped, "Billy Idol called — he wants his look back."
2011: Brad Pitt's Karen haircut
In 2011, Brad Pitt experimented with medium-length hair, which he grew out for his role as Billy Beane in "Moneyball." While his character's locks weren't too long, Pitt's hair was shaggier than normal, and after filming had wrapped, he kept on growing it. By the time the "Moneyball" premiere rolled around, Pitt had some blond streaks applied throughout his hair and it almost reached his shoulders, resembling the Karen haircut that was trending at the time.
Thankfully, Pitt got rid of the orange streaks and showed off a slightly shorter style in the 2012 film "Killing Them Softly." He kept his hair on the longer side after that, and by 2013, his hair fell past his shoulders. Not many can pull off long hair like he can, so as long as he gets past that awkward phase (like his 2011 'do), Pitt will continue to be the hair envy of men everywhere.