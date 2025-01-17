Brad Pitt's Worst Hair Transformations Over The Years

Brad Pitt is known for a lot of things, but if there's one feature that everyone can agree on, it's that he has a head of luxurious, thick hair. Fans fell in love with him when he portrayed the hunky but troubled J.D. in "Thelma & Louise," and he (and his hair) soon rose to fame with larger roles in films such as "A River Runs Through It" and "Legends of the Fall." It's safe to say that Pitt is a chameleon when it comes to his roles and often changes his look according to his character. He grew his hair out for "Kalifornia" to depict the serial killer Early Grayce and decided to keep his long locks, making men and women everywhere jealous of his growing ability.

Pitt doesn't always have enviable hair, however. There were times he got caught up in trends or decided to twin with his then-girlfriends. Although his mane used to be one of the most requested styles at the barber shop back in his glory days, the "Fight Club" star has had some pretty bad hair transformations throughout his career.