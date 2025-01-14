Critics Say Carrie Underwood Should Twist The Knife In Trump With Her Biggest Hit (Sorry, Melania)

Carrie Underwood will be lending her gorgeous vocals to Donald Trump's second inauguration when she takes the stage at the ceremony on January 20. While many stars reacted to Trump's first inauguration by denying him of their talents, the controversial politician has hit the jackpot with Underwood, who's sat at the top of the country charts for two decades since winning "American Idol" in the early aughts. "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," the star said, according to CNN. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Her song of choice? "America The Beautiful," a standard selection for the patriotic event. She'll be joining the likes of Beyoncé, who belted out the song at Barack Obama's first inaugural concert. And yet, social media thinks Underwood should actually switch up her song selection to something a little less formal, with a strong underlying message concerning the president-elect's marriage to Melania Trump. "Someone on B-Sky said that Carrie Underwood should sing 'Before He Cheats' at Donald Trump's inauguration and stare down Melania, and I can't stop laughing," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Carrie Underwood performing at Trump's inauguration? Guess she's taking 'Before He Cheats' to a whole new level—by serenading the master of political infidelity," another user shared. Fans are, of course, referring to the long-standing rumors that Donald hasn't exactly been a model of monogamy during his marriage to Melania.

Of course, the chances of Underwood singing a song about a woman taking a "Louisville slugger" to the headlights of her cheating partner while flanked by Secret Service agents are virtually non-existent. Unfortunately for her, agreeing to sing for Trump at all may end up being just as detrimental to her career.