Everything Carrie Underwood Has Said About Her Politics

Considering how intense the reaction was to Donald Trump's first inauguration back in 2017, and how defiant he was in the face of defeat in 2020, it's shocking that he got anyone to perform for his 2025 inauguration. However, the list of performers for the event is full of surprises, from The Village People, to Rascal Flatts, to Billy Ray Cyrus, to the most surprising of all — Carrie Underwood. With the blonde bombshell about to belt out "America the Beautiful," many of her fans are turning their heels and running from her.

Underwood, who is notoriously shady about discussing her personal politics, seemed overjoyed at the opportunity, telling CNN, "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration ... I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future." It's this bit about "unity" that seems to have rubbed many fans the wrong way, with several taking to social media to air their grievances. The Carrie Underwood UK account on X posted after the announcement, "While I will always love and support [Underwood], this account will not be covering her upcoming appearance at Donald Trump's inauguration nor any other comments/appearances she makes in support of this convicted felon." However, what Underwood herself has said about her personal beliefs is still a general gray area.