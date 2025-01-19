Times Lady Gaga Looked Nearly Unrecognizable Makeup-Free

When she takes the stage or walks the red carpet, fans never see the same version of Lady Gaga, whose stunning transformation is constantly turning heads. Much of that has to do with her makeup, which has been so over-the-top at times that it's hard to picture the "Born This Way" singer bare-faced.

In a July 2019 Instagram post, Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, shared the heartbreaking reason she loves to get dolled up. "When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup," she wrote. Lady Gaga recalled being a kid and watching her mom put on her face every day, which inspired her to do so as well later on. "I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true," she continued.

Lady Gaga showed off her vulnerable self when she filmed "A Star Is Born" mostly sans makeup. She revealed to the Los Angeles Times in 2018 that when auditioning for the role, Bradley Cooper, who had nothing but praise for Lady Gaga's on-set behavior, insisted on wiping her face clean. "It put me right in the place I needed to be, because when my character talks about how ugly she feels — that was real. I'm so insecure. I like to preach, but I don't always practice what I preach," she admitted. Since then, Lady Gaga has rocked her natural self several times and shown just how different she looks without makeup.