Bradley Cooper Confirms What We Suspected About Lady Gaga's On Set Behavior

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are close friends and each other's biggest fans since their work in "A Star is Born." Gaga revealed she asked Cooper for advice before taking her next role in "House of Gucci." Cooper, who directed "A Star is Born," took a chance casting the singer, and she praised Cooper for giving her the role in the 2018 film.

"Bradley Cooper believed in me for the role of Ally Maine in 'A Star Is Born,'" she told Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast in a conversation about her 2022 Oscar buzz. "It was the success of our artistic collaboration that landed me where I am now." She continued (per People), "... I've confided in Bradley for years and I've always appreciated his support and his advice, his thoughts on my future endeavors."

Gaga's praise for Cooper didn't end there. In November, she celebrated his skills as a director, telling Extra, "As you know, I loved working with Bradley Cooper. He is a tremendously beautiful and loving and an amazing human being." Now, Cooper is speaking out about Gaga's on-set behavior, and — SPOILER ALERT — he also had plenty of praise.