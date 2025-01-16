Madonna's Spicy New Photos Are Turning Heads Everywhere
Madonna can't seem to stop making headlines. Despite not releasing a studio album for over five years, the "Like a Prayer" singer still packs stadiums, as evidenced by her recent Celebration Tour that spanned North America, Europe, and Brazil. But it wasn't her stage antics or rumors of an upcoming tour in 2025 that had fans fawning over the pop star. Nope — this time it was just a series of photos that prove that, at 66, Madonna's still got it.
On January 14, 2025, Madonna posted a carousel of seemingly candid boudoir-inspired snaps to her Instagram page. Wearing a skimpy black dress with transparent sleeves and a pair of long black high-heeled boots, the songstress posed on a bed for no less than 13 photos that left little to the imagination. Not surprisingly, her fans gushed about the photoset in the comments. One person wrote, "Queen Madonna is back in her prime. She's so pretty." Others honed in on the singer's physique, noting that she looked just as flawless as ever. As another person said, "Looking just as good if not better than 40 years ago." It seems this chapter in the evolution of Madonna's face is a hit with fans.
Fans spotted something strange in Madonna's Instagram post
The queen of pop had fans dancing to the comments section of her latest Instagram post, and they're all saying the same thing. A chorus of heart emojis, fire emojis, and ample use of words like "gorgeous," "queen," and "beautiful" peppered the comments underneath the photos. One fan managed to sum up the entire comments section with a succinct, "I think it's a universal yes to your new look." That was pretty much the sentiment shared across the board.
The Grammy winner captioned her post, "So good to be home again," a reference to her recent visit to Japan, which she also showcased on Instagram in a series of posts throughout late December and early January.
Whenever a celebrity posts, you can bet that every pixel is going to be analyzed, and it wasn't long before viewers turned their attention to Madonna's accessories as well. In some of the photos, the Grammy winner can be seen with several books — "Bone" by Yrsa Daley-Ward and "I Love You: Recipes from the Heart," a cookbook penned by Pamela Anderson. Why you would read a cookbook in bed is anyone's guess, but if anyone can pull it off, it's Madonna. Commenters also pointed out the nightstand visible in a few of the photos, saying that it's, well, surprisingly normal. However, others observed that her footwear was an unusual choice for lounging in bed. One internet dweller wrote, "Ma'am, your boots are on the bed."
Engagement rumors about Madonna are flying
A few water bottles and a box of tissues are humanizing enough, sure, but there was one high-dollar accessory that would have thrown off that vibe: a big shiny diamond on Madonna's left hand. It was nowhere to be seen in the photoset, which surprised a lot of people because, in her posts from her Japan trip, internet sleuths couldn't help but notice her wearing what appeared to be a massive engagement ring. That quickly sparked rumors that her boyfriend, 28-year-old Akeem Morris, had proposed to her. While some fans might find the couple's extreme age gap odd, Madonna has a history of dating much younger men. You might even say Madonna is the Leonardo DiCaprio of celebrity women.
Madonna and her soccer player beau have had a rocky couple of months, by all appearances. The couple reportedly split up in October 2024, not long after they were first linked romantically in July of that year. They apparently got back together in time to ring in the New Year in Japan, but so far, neither of them has commented publicly on their relationship status. An engagement would be huge news for Madonnanites around the world, but until that happens, they'll just have to be satisfied with her latest Instagram post.