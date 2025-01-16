Madonna's Spicy New Photos Are Turning Heads Everywhere

The queen of pop had fans dancing to the comments section of her latest Instagram post, and they're all saying the same thing. A chorus of heart emojis, fire emojis, and ample use of words like "gorgeous," "queen," and "beautiful" peppered the comments underneath the photos. One fan managed to sum up the entire comments section with a succinct, "I think it's a universal yes to your new look." That was pretty much the sentiment shared across the board.

The Grammy winner captioned her post, "So good to be home again," a reference to her recent visit to Japan, which she also showcased on Instagram in a series of posts throughout late December and early January.

Whenever a celebrity posts, you can bet that every pixel is going to be analyzed, and it wasn't long before viewers turned their attention to Madonna's accessories as well. In some of the photos, the Grammy winner can be seen with several books — "Bone" by Yrsa Daley-Ward and "I Love You: Recipes from the Heart," a cookbook penned by Pamela Anderson. Why you would read a cookbook in bed is anyone's guess, but if anyone can pull it off, it's Madonna. Commenters also pointed out the nightstand visible in a few of the photos, saying that it's, well, surprisingly normal. However, others observed that her footwear was an unusual choice for lounging in bed. One internet dweller wrote, "Ma'am, your boots are on the bed."