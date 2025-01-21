Whatever Happened To HGTV Star Carter Oosterhouse?

The following article contains mentions of sexual misconduct.

Before he became controversial, Carter Oosterhouse was HGTV's golden boy — or at least its most famous carpenter. He made his big break on TLC's "Trading Spaces" and its many spin-offs, then went on to host his own shows like HGTV's "Carter Can" and "Red Hot and Green." In 2003, People magazine crowned him "Sexiest Man on TV," cementing his status as the carpenter everyone was drooling over — not exactly for his woodworking skills, but for his, err, other assets. His career seemed smooth and steady until 2017, when he fell from grace due to a big scandal.

That year, Kailey Kaminsky, a makeup artist who worked with Oosterhouse in 2008, accused him of pressuring her into performing oral sex repeatedly, with the threat of losing her job hanging over her if she refused. "I was so worn down from his advances, so I did: that day, on that occasion. It was the first time," she told The Hollywood Reporter. She claimed it became a recurring ordeal that left her depressed and eventually hospitalized. Oosterhouse, unsurprisingly, denied the allegations, insisting the encounters were consensual.

TLC had his back, stating they were "comfortable continuing with Carter in the show" despite the serious claims (Variety). Meanwhile, his wife, actress Amy Smart, leapt to his defense on Instagram, saying she supported the Me Too movement but believed this situation had "been taken too far" and that "boundaries are being crossed" (E! News). While the scandal didn't completely end Oosterhouse's career, it definitely dimmed his star power. These days, he's far less active in the spotlight, spending more time focusing on family and other pursuits.