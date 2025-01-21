Whatever Happened To HGTV Star Carter Oosterhouse?
The following article contains mentions of sexual misconduct.
Before he became controversial, Carter Oosterhouse was HGTV's golden boy — or at least its most famous carpenter. He made his big break on TLC's "Trading Spaces" and its many spin-offs, then went on to host his own shows like HGTV's "Carter Can" and "Red Hot and Green." In 2003, People magazine crowned him "Sexiest Man on TV," cementing his status as the carpenter everyone was drooling over — not exactly for his woodworking skills, but for his, err, other assets. His career seemed smooth and steady until 2017, when he fell from grace due to a big scandal.
That year, Kailey Kaminsky, a makeup artist who worked with Oosterhouse in 2008, accused him of pressuring her into performing oral sex repeatedly, with the threat of losing her job hanging over her if she refused. "I was so worn down from his advances, so I did: that day, on that occasion. It was the first time," she told The Hollywood Reporter. She claimed it became a recurring ordeal that left her depressed and eventually hospitalized. Oosterhouse, unsurprisingly, denied the allegations, insisting the encounters were consensual.
TLC had his back, stating they were "comfortable continuing with Carter in the show" despite the serious claims (Variety). Meanwhile, his wife, actress Amy Smart, leapt to his defense on Instagram, saying she supported the Me Too movement but believed this situation had "been taken too far" and that "boundaries are being crossed" (E! News). While the scandal didn't completely end Oosterhouse's career, it definitely dimmed his star power. These days, he's far less active in the spotlight, spending more time focusing on family and other pursuits.
Carter's TV career has taken a backseat, but he's now focused on his family
Carter Oosterhouse seems determined to hammer his way out of his shady past. According to The Washington Post, he shelled out around $3,000 to reputation management Eliminalia to scrub stories about those sexual misconduct allegations off the internet. Oosterhouse hasn't addressed the claims, but the effort to sweep his past under the rug speaks volumes.
These days, Oosterhouse isn't lighting up TV screens as often, although he still hosts ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight." In 2023, he resurfaced with Magnolia Network's "In With The Old," transforming an 1860s barn into a swanky living space. Off-screen, he keeps himself busy running Bonobo Winery in Michigan with his brother Todd.
But, the self-proclaimed handyman-turned-family-man has his hands full with more than just businesses and barns. He devotes plenty of time to his nonprofit, Carter's Kids, which builds playgrounds across the U.S. "To date, we've built around 100 of them across the U.S." he told Closer Weekly. When he's not busy with work and philanthropy, he's chasing after his daughter, Flora, who seems to be the real boss in the Oosterhouse household. "Yes, our daughter takes up an awful lot of our time. And it's great. She's amazing and wonderful." he said. It's a full plate for someone trying to keep both his career and reputation in one piece.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).