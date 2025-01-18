Leonardo DiCaprio's Diva Behavior During CA Wildfires Sours His Reputation Once Again

Leonardo DiCaprio is a passionate environmentalist who talks a big talk about the evils of climate change. However, his detractors might argue that when push comes to shove, the eco-warrior would rather jump on a private jet than walk the walk. That's how DiCaprio responded to the California wildfires, leaving a Shaquille O'Neal-sized carbon footprint in his fossil fuel combustion contrails.

Not surprisingly, once news broke that he'd hot-hoofed it to Mexico on his personal plane, social media quickly pounced, condemning DiCaprio, calling out his privilege, and branding him a hypocrite. "Don't do as I do, do as I say!!" one critic wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "That's ok... CC only applies to the commoners," a second commented. "I'm surprised he didn't have one of the firefighting planes taken out of service and converted into a luxury jet and then flew away in that," another sniped.

Still, it's not all bad. To offset the impact of DiCaprio's shady side, he threw a bunch of money at the devastating tragedy. "The Los Angeles wildfires are devastating our city. I am committing $1 million," he posted on Instagram Stories (probably while reclining poolside, sipping on a dirty martini). DiCaprio listed several organizations his "initial aid will immediately benefit," along with helping first responders and those in need. Meanwhile, it transpires that one of DiCaprio's properties is among the celebrity homes that were destroyed by the California wildfires. Don't worry too much, though, as he has another five to fall back on.