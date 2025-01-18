Leonardo DiCaprio's Diva Behavior During CA Wildfires Sours His Reputation Once Again
Leonardo DiCaprio is a passionate environmentalist who talks a big talk about the evils of climate change. However, his detractors might argue that when push comes to shove, the eco-warrior would rather jump on a private jet than walk the walk. That's how DiCaprio responded to the California wildfires, leaving a Shaquille O'Neal-sized carbon footprint in his fossil fuel combustion contrails.
Not surprisingly, once news broke that he'd hot-hoofed it to Mexico on his personal plane, social media quickly pounced, condemning DiCaprio, calling out his privilege, and branding him a hypocrite. "Don't do as I do, do as I say!!" one critic wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "That's ok... CC only applies to the commoners," a second commented. "I'm surprised he didn't have one of the firefighting planes taken out of service and converted into a luxury jet and then flew away in that," another sniped.
Still, it's not all bad. To offset the impact of DiCaprio's shady side, he threw a bunch of money at the devastating tragedy. "The Los Angeles wildfires are devastating our city. I am committing $1 million," he posted on Instagram Stories (probably while reclining poolside, sipping on a dirty martini). DiCaprio listed several organizations his "initial aid will immediately benefit," along with helping first responders and those in need. Meanwhile, it transpires that one of DiCaprio's properties is among the celebrity homes that were destroyed by the California wildfires. Don't worry too much, though, as he has another five to fall back on.
DiCaprio's sketchy environmentalism record
Leonardo DiCaprio kicks back in Mexico and fiddles while the Palisades burns. His decision to flee California on a private jet has soured his eco-warrior reputation — not for the first and very likely, not for the last time.
Many argue that DiCaprio's efforts to protect the environment have been repeatedly thwarted by his own actions. In May 2016, he hopped on a jet and flew an 8,000-mile round trip to accept an environmentalism award. According to a 2021 T&E report, "private jets are 5 to 14 times more polluting than commercial planes (per passenger), and 50 times more polluting than trains." And it's not just problematic air miles he regularly racks up. DiCaprio is often spotted cruising around in his $150 million mega-yacht. Experts believe that this is even worse for the environment. "Simply owning one – or indeed building one – is an act of enormous climate vandalism," The Guardian claimed in December 2023.
Still, DiCaprio urges others to do their bit. "Climate change is real; it is happening right now. It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating," he said during his 2023 Oscars acceptance speech. "We need to support leaders around the world who do not speak for the big polluters, but who speak for all of humanity, for the indigenous people of the world, for the billions and billions of underprivileged people out there who would be most affected by this."