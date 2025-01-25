The Tragic Truth Of Fox News Anchor Steve Doocy

Steve Doocy left a tiny, 5,000-population Iowa town to become a popular anchor on America's most-watched cable network, and he endured a great deal of heartbreak upon finding success. Even as the "Fox & Friends" co-host neared his 70s, he showed no signs of slowing down. With a less enraged take on politics, Doocy has become the representative of the everyday conservative American who turns on Fox News in spite of its growing embrace of radical views. "He's not there as part of the ideological project. He's there as an affable morning TV host," Fairleigh Dickinson University professor Daniel Cassino told The Washington Post in 2024.

Part of Doocy's appeal stems from his fatherly demeanor. That's not a mask he puts on before taking his seat next to Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade, and Lawrence Jones every morning. He is a family man through and through. But while Doocy has enjoyed a long and fruitful career, he has experienced a series of family tragedies that have shaped him — and even altered his life journey.

It was because of a terrifying diagnosis received by the Fox News anchor's wife that Doocy became a New York Times best-selling author of cookbooks — yes, cookbooks, not politics or anything related to journalism. Through his family losses, Doocy learned powerful lessons that inspired him to dedicate even more time to his loved ones. Doocy has experienced a lot of highs, but he didn't escape the lows. From losing both parents unexpectedly to standing by his wife's side during a potentially fatal illness, Doocy knows about grief.