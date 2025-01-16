Who Are The Fox News Anchors Married To? A Look At The Biggest Stars' Relationships

"Hannity" host Sean Hannity and "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt made their engagement public in December 2024. The couple shared that Hannity had popped the big question during Christmas celebrations, and told Fox News, "We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives."

News of the lovebirds' engagement elicited mixed reactions from fans, some of whom highlighted Hannity and Earnhardt's sketchy relationship timeline. As a recap, Hannity and his ex-wife, Jill Rhodes, were together from 1993 until their 2019 divorce, but they only announced their divorce in 2020. At the time, Hannity and Earhardt had already fueled rumors of an alleged relationship by making a public appearance at "Fox & Friends" host Pete Hegseth's wedding.

As of January 2025, the pair has been in a long-distance relationship. Earhardt explained on an episode of "Fox & Friends" (via Daily Mail), "I'm going to continue to live in New York ... Sean is down in Florida, and we don't miss a weekend without each other, so we see each other. We make it work. It's easy." Earhardt was previously married to Kevin Wayne McKinney and Will Proctor, with whom she shares one child, while Hannity and Rhodes have two children.