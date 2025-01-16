Who Are The Fox News Anchors Married To? A Look At The Biggest Stars' Relationships
In January 1996, media mogul Rupert Murdoch announced the launch of Fox News Channel, a 24-hour news outlet meant to rival the then-market giant Cable News Network. Although Murdoch's vision was criticized at the time, Fox News has grown to be a successful channel with an impressive audience share.
As such, Fox News has birthed and nurtured many stars, some of whom have had controversial exits from Fox. The channel's reporters and contributors are popular for their conservative takes, just as they are for having newsworthy personal lives. From stunning age gaps — like that of "Gutfeld!" host Greg Gutfeld and his wife, Elena Moussa — to scandalous relationship timelines — such as Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt's — to life-changing extramarital affairs and relationships that have stood the test of time, here are the spouses of Fox News' biggest stars.
Sean Hannity proposed to Fox & Friends host, Ainsley Earhardt
"Hannity" host Sean Hannity and "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt made their engagement public in December 2024. The couple shared that Hannity had popped the big question during Christmas celebrations, and told Fox News, "We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives."
News of the lovebirds' engagement elicited mixed reactions from fans, some of whom highlighted Hannity and Earnhardt's sketchy relationship timeline. As a recap, Hannity and his ex-wife, Jill Rhodes, were together from 1993 until their 2019 divorce, but they only announced their divorce in 2020. At the time, Hannity and Earhardt had already fueled rumors of an alleged relationship by making a public appearance at "Fox & Friends" host Pete Hegseth's wedding.
As of January 2025, the pair has been in a long-distance relationship. Earhardt explained on an episode of "Fox & Friends" (via Daily Mail), "I'm going to continue to live in New York ... Sean is down in Florida, and we don't miss a weekend without each other, so we see each other. We make it work. It's easy." Earhardt was previously married to Kevin Wayne McKinney and Will Proctor, with whom she shares one child, while Hannity and Rhodes have two children.
Harris Faulkner has two children with media relations guru Tony Berlin
Harris Faulkner has a rich television career history which includes work at ABC affiliate KSTP-TV and Fox network's WDAF-TV. The six-time Emmy Award winner, who hosts "The Faulkner Focus" and "Outnumbered," has been married to media relations guru Tony Berlin since 2003. Tony has his own company, Berlin Media Relations, which he founded in 2011, and just like his superstar wife, his job history includes years of actively working in television.
Faulkner and Tony are the parents of two daughters, Danika and Bella Grace Berlin. Faulkner's role as a mother has never stood in the way of her career, as she shared in a chat with Swaay. "I started a family late in life. I was 39 years old. For me it was a conscious decision, along with my husband, of course, to put my career first for a while," the anchor shared. "The goal was never to feel that my children compete for my attention with my career — because they don't."
The Berlin children are a chip off the old block when it comes to shooting for the stars. In July 2018, Danika bagged the No. 1 spot in gymnastics at a world competition, while her sister, Bella, was a contestant at the 2023 National American Miss Teen New Jersey beauty pageant.
Jesse Watters and Emma DiGiovine tied the knot in 2019
In January 2020, "The Five" co-host Jesse Watters, who also hosts "Jesse Watters Primetime," introduced his second wife, Emma DiGiovine, to the world. "I'm Watters and this is my wife #loveyou," the political commentator wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Watters and DiGiovine walked down the aisle in December 2019, nine months after he was formally divorced from his first wife, Noelle Inguagiato.
The timeline of Watters and DiGiovine's relationship is scandalous at best, since Inguagiato — with whom Watters has twin daughters – filed for divorce amid rumors of the pair having a clandestine relationship as co-workers. DiGiovine, who was a production assistant and later an associate producer, eventually left Fox News in 2018 and announced the launch of her now-defunct lifestyle website in June 2020.
In December 2020, DiGiovine took to Instagram to mark their one-year anniversary in a sentimental post, writing, "Married the love of my life one year ago today. And what a year it's been ... I love you forever @jessewatters and can't wait for our next chapter — coming soon." The couple welcomed their first child, Jesse Bailey Watters, Jr., the following year, and their daughter, Georgina Post Watters, arrived in April 2023.
Greg Gutfeld and Elena Moussa welcomed a baby girl
When Greg Gutfeld first crossed paths with his wife, Elena Moussa, during a work trip to Portugal, he was 39 years old. Moussa, on the other hand, was 21 years old, but it was love at first sight for the "Gutfeld!" host. "I met her and I go, 'Oh! That's my wife,'" Gutfeld recalled in an interview with Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast. "I just knew it ... and then I spent three days in Portugal trying to talk to her."
One thing led to another, and Gutfeld and Moussa, who was the photo editor of Maxim Russia at the time, walked down the aisle in May 2004. Moussa later began a career in fashion; She attended the New York City-based Parsons School of Design in 2015 and worked as the design director at Adolfo Dominguez from October 2022 to December 2023.
In December 2024, Gutfeld and Moussa had their first child, a daughter named Mira. Gutfeld, who took a paternity break from television, later said of fatherhood on his show, "Becoming a parent at my age is forcing me to learn things many of you learned in your 20s, 30s, and 40s: that you have to think about someone else. And for me, that's tough!"
Jessica Tarlov and Brian McKenna accidentally met on an elevator
Jessica Tarlov's first meeting with her husband, finance executive Brian McKenna, was a chance encounter which she re-lived on an episode of "The Janice Dean Podcast." Per "The Five" co-host's narration, at the time they crossed paths in 2020, she lived alone in an apartment she once shared with an ex-boyfriend, while Brian had moved in next door.
"We were both coming home from bad dates with other people, like, [at] one in the morning. [We met] in the elevator. I had never seen him before," Tarlov recalled. She proceeded to reveal that Brian invited her for a drink, and they ended up sharing a passionate kiss before she went home. Tarlov continued, "In the morning there was a note under my door that said, 'Nice meeting you. Solid makeout. I hope this is the right apartment.'"
McKenna was right on target, and in 2021, the couple had their nuptials. In December 2021, McKenna and Tarlov became a family of three, following the arrival of their daughter, Cleo Markie McKenna. The following year, Tarlov celebrated Brian in an emotional Father's Day post on X, writing in part, "First Father's Day for my incredible husband and my first without my Dad. The circle of life is really something! However you're celebrating — and even if you're not — have a great day." The couple had their second daughter, Teddy Tarlov McKenna, in April 2024.
Bret Baier's spouse, Amy Hills, is 'a very hands-on sports mom'
Bret Baier tied the knot with his wife, Amy Hills, in 2004. Three years later, the couple had their first son, Paul Baier, who was unfortunately born with five congenital heart defects and has since had multiple surgeries. Paul had an aorta donor at birth, and on his first Father's Day in 2008, Bret told The Hill, "I think about that father who gave my son the aorta so my son could live. That's pretty heavy on Father's Day." The "Special Report with Bret Baier" host and Hills welcomed their second child, Daniel Bret Baier, in July 2010.
Despite Paul's health complications, the Baier boys are sports enthusiasts who ensure Hills is always on the go, as she revealed in a conversation with Naples Illustrated. "I'm a very hands-on sports mom," Hills told the publication. "They play a lot of golf; Paul tries to play every day, and Daniel, three times a week, because he does travel hockey and basketball, as well. It's nonstop sports around here." It helps that Hills has a background in sports — she played tennis for a long time — but when she's not being an exceptional mom, she's getting recognition for her philanthropic causes.
In 2015, Hills and Bret were awarded the Joseph E. Robert, Jr. Prize in Philanthropy by the Children's National Hospital Foundation. Similarly, Hills received the 2023 Great Ladies Award by the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation in May 2023, following her support of the organization's initiatives.
George 'Tyrus' Murdoch and Ingrid Rinck share a passion for fitness
Former wrestler George "Tyrus" Murdoch is not only a former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion, but his contributions to "Gutfeld!" and other shows on Fox News have earned him millions of online views. Murdoch has a background in fitness — he acquired a degree in physical education from the University of Nebraska at Kearney — and so does his wife, Ingrid Rinck.
Rinck, with whom Murdoch tied the knot in January 2024 and has a daughter, founded a meal planning company named Sensible Meals in 2014. Its inception was the result of a personal struggle. Her son from a previous relationship, Rock, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, and she had to cook well thought-out meals for herself and her family. The process helped Rinck lose 100 pounds and prompted her to want help others' with sustainable weight loss.
Sensible Meals has since gone out of business, and so has Rinck's fitness company, The Rinck Routine. According to Rinck's website, the venture, which offered subscription-based fitness routines, was put on hold due to turmoil in her personal life. Rinck announced the intention to rebrand her business in a September 2024 Instagram post, writing, "Don't ever want to be attached to a Rinck again in life so couldn't keep building a brand with a name I hated. Took some time off to pivot and decided I really miss choreographing, teaching, leading ... What should I call my workouts now?"
Brit Hume's wife, Kim Schiller, doesn't mind living in his shadow
Brit Hume has been married to Kim Schiller for over three decades. Hume, who is part of the "Fox News Sunday" panel, is a veteran on-air personality whose career history features self-titled shows like "On the Record with Brit Hume" and "Special Report with Brit Hume." As such, the television personality has amassed a huge fan base over the years, and his wife has no problem when she gets public attention through their association. "It's funny because many people don't recognize me if I am not with Brit," Schiller said in an interview with On the Path. "The truth is, I consider it a bonus to be married to Brit Hume! I don't mind those perspectives at all."
Not that Schiller isn't accomplished in her own right. She joined the Fox News Channel when it was launched in 1996 and retired in 2006 after serving as the organization's Washington D.C. bureau chief. Ahead of her retirement, Schiller told Variety, "I have been like the mother hen of this bureau for 10 years; I have been so intense about this place that I think I need to be out of here before I figure out what to do next."
While she didn't lay out her post-retirement plans, Schiller has since found an audience online through her blog, Vine and Branch. Schiller dedicated an August 2024 post to Hume's penchant for singing hymns, writing, "My dear husband has too many attributes to list, but alas, he does not sing well. He sings loudly, joyfully, but not necessarily in tune."
Kat Timpf wanted to be child-free until she met Cameron Friscia
"Gutfeld!" panelist Kat Timpf and her veteran husband, Cameron Friscia, walked down the aisle in a dreamy wedding in May 2021. Prior to meeting Friscia, Timpf didn't believe in monogamy, neither did she want to have any children. "I never, ever wanted kids, nor did I understand why anyone ever would, but now, being with him, I feel like I could have his kids, so we will maybe probably do that in a few years," Timpf disclosed in a chat with People. "He has changed me for the better and it's the best feeling in the world."
In July 2024, Timpf shared the good news: she and Friscia had a bun in the oven. At the time of writing, the couple is yet to welcome their first child, and Timpf has been gracing the Fox News screens with a growing baby bump. Meanwhile, the soon-to-be mom has shared her pregnancy journey with her audience, but not so many fans are happy to tag along.
"For years I was getting these hate comments like, 'You don't understand anything about the world because you don't have any kids.'" Timpf told The Los Angeles Times. "Then I got pregnant, and you would have thought that this is what these people wanted, right? ... But now people are saying, 'Can you just shut up about being pregnant already?'"
Martha MacCallum's husband, Daniel John Gregory, keeps a relatively low profile
Martha MacCallum, host of "The Story with Martha MacCallum," married Daniel John Gregory in 1992. Gregory attended Villanova University and is the vice president of his family-founded company, Gregory Packaging, Inc. The couple has three children, including Harry MacCallum Gregory, who appeared on an episode of "Fox & Friends" in 2015. MacCallum and Daniel are avid philanthropists who started an internship fund at St. Lawrence University to help students who require financial assistance.
While Daniel has no active social media presence, MacCallum has often shared bits of their relationship online. On Valentine's Day 2019, the television personality posted a picture of a red rose on Instagram with the caption, "Beautiful roses from my Valentine of 25 years! #loveyou!" And when Daniel showed off his crafting skills by creating a breathtaking representation of the nativity scene during the 2022 Christmas holidays, MacCallum took to Instagram to showcase his talent, writing in part, "My husband built this beautiful crèche this year. I just put the baby Jesus in there."
Dana Perino's marriage to Peter McMahon was her 'best decision'
Former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino, who co-hosts "The Five," got on a life-changing flight in August 1997, during which she met her future husband, sales executive Peter McMahon. Perino told Yahoo! Life she was smitten by McMahon's British accent, his looks, and the fact that he was "not wearing a wedding ring." The duo started talking, began dating, and were married in September of the following year. Perino became a stepmom to McMahon's two children from a previous marriage, and the pair has been inseparable since.
In September 2018, Perino penned a heartfelt reflective post on Fox News to mark their 20th year as a couple. The television host termed her marriage as "the best decision I ever made," and with the same breath, called it "sometimes the hardest thing I've ever done." Perino also noted that McMahon had been a supportive husband throughout her major career changes, including her transition to Fox News. "Without him I couldn't have done all of this," the four-time author wrote. "When Fox News said come on up for this temporary show (7 years ago), 'The Five,' he [McMahon] said, 'I'll handle everything here – you go.' And so I didn't have to worry. He let me rise and shine."