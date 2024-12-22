This article contains references to sexual assault.

Ever since its launch in 1996, Fox News has seen huge success in broadcasting news from a decidedly right-wing perspective. It's also fair to say that Fox News has experienced more than its fair share of scandals over the years, ranging from a blockbuster lawsuit over false claims of election fraud that resulted in the cable news outlet paying a settlement of more than a quarter-billion dollars, to numerous controversies stemming from the foibles of its on-air personalities.

By and large, these controversies have been far from minor. In fact, the media outlet has been forced to part ways with several of its biggest stars due to scandals of their own making; it's hardly an exaggeration to point out that Fox News has become the undisputed scandal king of cable news due to the sheer volume of disgraced former employees who've been shown the door due to bad behavior.

It's been a lengthy list, and there have been some truly sordid allegations accompanying these various partings of the way. To learn more, read on for a look at the most controversial Fox News exits of all time.