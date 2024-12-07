This article contains references to sexual assault.



For several years, Fox News personality Pete Hegseth has been a staple on the conservative cable outlet, discussing current events. In November 2024, however, Hegseth found himself on the other side of that equation, making news when President-elect Donald Trump tapped him for a cabinet position in his administration. Not only was Hegseth's nomination met with widespread scorn, but it was also followed by some shocking allegations that have shone the spotlight into the darker aspects of his personal life.

A Princeton graduate and military veteran, Hegseth is best known as co-host of Fox News' "Fox & Friends Weekend." He's also authored several books expressing political views that aren't exactly what one would term middle of the road. For example, in his 2024 book, "The War on Warriors," he blasted the U.S. military's "woke" policies on diversity and inclusion. "America's white sons and daughters are walking away, and who can blame them," he wrote via the Associated Press. Meanwhile, in that book, he describes liberals, who are on the other end of the political spectrum, as "America's domestic enemies."

Hegseth has become a polarizing figure within American politics, even more so now that he's at the forefront of public consciousness. Read on to explore the transformation of Pete Hegseth, from his days in the military to Fox News.