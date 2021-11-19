How Is Amy Klobuchar Doing After Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis?

Democratic Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar first revealed her breast cancer diagnosis via a post on Medium in September, and now she has results from a follow-up exam. In September, Klobuchar detailed that a routine mammogram in February had alerted doctors to an area of concern. She wrote, "doctors at Mayo Clinic found small white spots called calcifications during a routine mammogram." After that discovery, she "had a biopsy at Piper Breast Center in Minneapolis, and then learned that I had Stage 1A breast cancer."

After her cancer diagnosis, Klobuchar had additional testing and then a lumpectomy. She followed up with radiation treatment in May, and in August, doctors believed the treatment had gone well. The senator noted, "at this point my doctors believe that my chances of developing cancer again are no greater than the average person." Klobuchar added that her diagnosis, surgery, and radiation treatments came at the same time as her father's health issues escalated as well as his subsequent death. As the Associated Press shared, the senator's father, Jim Klobuchar, died in May at the age of 93 after living with Alzheimer's disease for some time. He had been a popular newspaper columnist for Minnesota's StarTribune for more than three decades.

On November 17, Klobuchar shared a new update on her breast cancer journey via a Twitter post.