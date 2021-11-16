Sunny Hostin Has Horrified Reaction To Jedediah Bila Admitting On The View She's Not Vaccinated

It's arguably not easy being the conservative voice on "The View" — Elisabeth Hasselbeck had her infamous split-screen screaming match with Rosie O'Donnell, and after Hasselbeck left for Fox News in 2013, she was followed by a series of conservative women who only lasted a year. There was Nicolle Wallace, who was supposedly let go for not fighting enough with her co-hosts, then former "Full House" star Candace Cameron Bure, and then Jedediah Bila. Meghan McCain, who left the show in August, lasted the longest at four years.

Bila, a former Fox News host, returned to "The View" on November 16 to promote her new book, "Dear Hartley," but the project quickly took the backseat after Bila revealed that she was appearing remotely instead of in-person because she had chosen not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. She told co-host Joy Behar she has a medical exemption from her "infectious disease-vaccinated specialists" that has "been co-signed by three other doctors." In the vein of Aaron Rodgers' vaccine scandal, Bila also touted her "natural immunity," which she said is "sky-high, multi-tiered, multi-faceted," and "very, very high."

Bila made sure to note that she is not explicitly anti-vaccine, but opposes mandates and believes getting the vaccine should be up to the individual. "For me personally, this vaccine poses a greater risk than a benefit," she said. But her former co-hosts, especially Sunny Hostin, were not ready to let her off the hook.