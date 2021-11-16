Sunny Hostin Has Horrified Reaction To Jedediah Bila Admitting On The View She's Not Vaccinated
It's arguably not easy being the conservative voice on "The View" — Elisabeth Hasselbeck had her infamous split-screen screaming match with Rosie O'Donnell, and after Hasselbeck left for Fox News in 2013, she was followed by a series of conservative women who only lasted a year. There was Nicolle Wallace, who was supposedly let go for not fighting enough with her co-hosts, then former "Full House" star Candace Cameron Bure, and then Jedediah Bila. Meghan McCain, who left the show in August, lasted the longest at four years.
Bila, a former Fox News host, returned to "The View" on November 16 to promote her new book, "Dear Hartley," but the project quickly took the backseat after Bila revealed that she was appearing remotely instead of in-person because she had chosen not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. She told co-host Joy Behar she has a medical exemption from her "infectious disease-vaccinated specialists" that has "been co-signed by three other doctors." In the vein of Aaron Rodgers' vaccine scandal, Bila also touted her "natural immunity," which she said is "sky-high, multi-tiered, multi-faceted," and "very, very high."
Bila made sure to note that she is not explicitly anti-vaccine, but opposes mandates and believes getting the vaccine should be up to the individual. "For me personally, this vaccine poses a greater risk than a benefit," she said. But her former co-hosts, especially Sunny Hostin, were not ready to let her off the hook.
Sunny Hostin found Bila's stance selfish
Jedediah Bila doubled down on her decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine during her appearance on "The View." When Joy Behar sarcastically remarked to her, "You've been at Fox TV for too long," Bila quipped back, citing the CDC. "They [CDC] came out and said, 'For this Delta variant, transmission is going to be a thing for vaccinated and unvaccinated people," she argued. A CDC study from June also determined COVID-19 vaccines "reduce the risk of infection by 91 percent for fully vaccinated people."
Co-host Sunny Hostin then interjected, expressing disbelief. "... I just don't understand why you would choose to prioritize your personal freedom over health and safety of others," she bluntly told Bila, adding how her in-laws both died due to COVID. "We've had the United States Surgeon General debunk everything that you've just said and I just don't think that we should allow this kind of misinformation on our air." Based on her face and body language, Hostin — who said she considered Bila a longtime friend — had enough of the argument. But Bila continued. "I am prioritizing my health ..." she began, before Hostin interjected, "Over the health and safety of other people." Ouch!
Bila is not the only former "View" co-host to have a controversial vaccine stance. Candace Cameron Bure took to Instagram in October to echo the same sentiment, posting a photo that read, "I'm not anti-V, I'm just pro-medical freedom." At the same time, she said, "We can have different opinions and still respect and love one another."