The Tragic Truth About Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy was poised to follow in his brother's presidential footsteps when, on June 6, 1968, his life was cut short. Just five years after JFK's assassination, the former U.S. attorney general and New York state senator was shot and killed at age 42. He had just won the California presidential primary and decided to give a speech in the ballroom of Los Angeles' Ambassador Hotel. After thanking supporters, he exited through the hotel's kitchen, where he was fatally shot by 24-year-old Sirhan Sirhan. RFK died the following day, and while accounts of the assassination varied, Sirhan was ultimately sentenced to life in prison.

RFK Jr. was just 14 at the time and shared a strong bond with his dad. "He was a wonderful, attentive father," he recalled to Vatican News. Rather than grieving openly, he told Sky News Australia that he was taught to never complain and he internalized the heartbreak. As he revealed to Oprah Winfrey in 2007 (via the New York Post), that may have triggered his downward spiral into addiction. "Pretty soon after my dad died, I started taking drugs," he explained.

Decades later, he still thinks about his father. In fact, he has continued to analyze that fatal day. In 2018, he called for a new investigation into the murder. "It's hard to believe that Sirhan shot my dad," he told CBS News, explaining that while Sirhan was facing RFK, "all the four shots that hit my father came from behind him."