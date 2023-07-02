What Really Happened To Robert Kennedy Jr.'s Voice?

2024 presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has spoken to Oprah Winfrey in the past about people mistaking his voice for being emotional, but that's not it. So, just what has affected his voice over the past 20-something years?

As passionate as RJF Jr. is about the causes he champions, back in 2007, he joked to Oprah Winfrey that anyone who believed he was tearing up mid-speech was mistaken. "After people would hear me speak, I'd get all these letters, almost always from women: 'I saw you on TV and you were crying — it was so good seeing a man share his feelings!'" he recounted. The compliment was a double-edged sword for the political scion, though. "I knew for every woman who wrote, there were 10 men saying, 'Look at this friggin' crybaby,'" he joked. He's spoken about his voice and peoples' perceptions of it more recently, too. In an interview with News 12 Long Island, he got candid when explaining how he felt about the situation. "I feel sorry for people who have to listen to me ... I cannot watch myself on TV or listen to my voice," he admitted.

In the same interview, he pointed out that, once upon a time, he couldn't have sounded more different. In fact, he explained, "I had a really strong voice." So, what happened?