The Real Reason The Entire Kennedy Family Is Causing A Stir

If anyone knows how to ace the celebratory family photo, it's the Kennedys. Not a selfie stick was in sight as the huge family publicly shared their annual Fourth of July aerial shot taken at their estate in the exclusive Hyannis Port, Mass., per People. Kerry Kennedy, who is the daughter of the former United States Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, uploaded the photo to her Instagram and simply captioned it, "Happy Fourth of July from our family ( and friends) to yours!" The gleeful mass picture sees the various Kennedy's fist-pumping and laughing — but some of its most notable members appear to be missing.

Despite some possible absences, this latest family image highlighted at least one new face, Conor Kennedy's new girlfriend Ava Dash. Robert F. Kennedy's grandson met the model through mutual friends back in 2019, but it wasn't until Conor's birthday of last year that they "really got to connect," an insider told People. The couple has since been dating for several months, having made their first public appearance at an LGBTQ fundraiser in the Hamptons in June. But safe to say, since sliding into the family's all-important Independence Day photo, Dash has gotten the Kennedy tick of approval. Conor's previous girlfriend, Taylor Swift, sadly didn't get the opportunity when she dated him over the summer of 2012, per E! News.

And as one new Kennedy couple presents itself, it becomes more palpable that another prominent one is absent, with publications questioning where Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are.