Fox News Stars Ainsley Earhardt And Sean Hannity's Scandalous Relationship Timeline

It's unclear when Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt's relationship started, but what is clear is that they proved to be masters at keeping the news away from the public. Even though speculation didn't hit the rumor mill until mid-2020, their romance was an open secret among their Fox colleagues for at least a year — or even longer, depending on the insider you ask. But Hannity and Earhardt denied any involvement at the time. In fact, Hannity was thought to still be married to his first wife when he got together with Earhardt.

When the relationship rumors became public, "The Sean Hannity Show" host announced he had been divorced for over a year and separated for many more. Earhardt went through her second divorce just a few months before Hannity. She continued to claim to be single and have all her focus on her daughter and other family circumstances. Despite their continued denials, Earhardt reportedly spent the COVID-19 lockdown cozying up with Hannity at his Long Island mansion while simultaneously using his home studio to host "Fox & Friends" during the remote shooting months.

But it wasn't until the spring of 2023 that evidence of a well-established relationship between Hannity and Earhardt came to light, making it impossible for them to maintain their denial. And they reportedly plan to keep going strong amid Hannity's decision to move across the country. Hannity and Earhardt may not discuss their relationship publicly, but enough evidence has surfaced to paint a pretty decent picture.