Sean Hannity Announces Major Life Change Straight From Trump's Playbook
Sean Hannity has followed in Donald Trump's footsteps by announcing that he's said goodbye to New York and moved to Palm Beach, Florida.
The conservative host took to his iHeartRadio broadcast to announce his new home, which will also double as the setting of "Hannity," his Fox News evening show. "We are now beginning our first broadcast from my new home, and that is in the free state of Florida," Hannity revealed (via People). "I am out. I am done. I am finished in New York." Hannity continued, "And finally, for the first time that I can think of in my adult life, I actually have representatives in the state that I'm living in that share my values." (via Mediate). "The how comes because it's obvious this migration out of the blue states with high taxes, burdensome regulation, high crime, and horrible school districts is real," he added about Florida's perks.
Hannity's announcement comes just over four years after Trump — who's since settled into Mar-A-Lago — announced that he was trading in his New York address for a permanent spot in Florida. "I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will. But unfortunately, despite the fact I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state," tweeted Trump (via CNBC). Like Trump, Hannity is proud of his new home base, but many others have different opinions.
Social media reacts to Sean Hannity's move
While Sean Hannity's move to Florida has generated support from some of his fellow conservatives, many New York-based social media users are happy about his move.
"Sean Hannity is gone. I Just stepped outside to took a deep breath of New York's instantly fresher and cleaner air," tweeted one user. "Thanks Sean, our lives are dramatically improved by your absence." A second user posted a photo of a crowd celebrating to illustrate his point. "Sean Hannity announces move to Florida from New York: 'I am done.' New York City's reaction," they wrote. Meanwhile, a third user criticized Hannity about his privileged lifestyle. "So Sean Hannity is flying his private jet to escape his millions-$$$-mansion in New York to go to his new millions-$$$-mansion in Florida to broadcast about how the rich elites don't care about working-class people like him, right?" tweeted the user.
Despite the negativity, Hannity may be more focused on keeping his romantic bond with Fox host Ainsley Earhardt in good standing. According to the Daily Mail, Hannity and Earhardt, who are already experts on navigating a long-distance relationship, have no plans to part ways. "Ainsley is envisioning their romantic reunions when she arrives on the West Palm Beach airport asphalt every weekend they can spare," shared an insider. "Those two have always been in it for the long haul since they fell in love — only now the haul will be a bit longer," they added.