Sean Hannity Announces Major Life Change Straight From Trump's Playbook

Sean Hannity has followed in Donald Trump's footsteps by announcing that he's said goodbye to New York and moved to Palm Beach, Florida.

The conservative host took to his iHeartRadio broadcast to announce his new home, which will also double as the setting of "Hannity," his Fox News evening show. "We are now beginning our first broadcast from my new home, and that is in the free state of Florida," Hannity revealed (via People). "I am out. I am done. I am finished in New York." Hannity continued, "And finally, for the first time that I can think of in my adult life, I actually have representatives in the state that I'm living in that share my values." (via Mediate). "The how comes because it's obvious this migration out of the blue states with high taxes, burdensome regulation, high crime, and horrible school districts is real," he added about Florida's perks.

Hannity's announcement comes just over four years after Trump — who's since settled into Mar-A-Lago — announced that he was trading in his New York address for a permanent spot in Florida. "I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will. But unfortunately, despite the fact I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state," tweeted Trump (via CNBC). Like Trump, Hannity is proud of his new home base, but many others have different opinions.