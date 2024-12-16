The Messy Rumors Circling About Fox News Host Pete Hegseth's Marriage

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

There is no shortage of controversial characters set to fill President-elect Donald Trump's White House team. Among them is Fox News host Pete Hegseth, Trump's pick for defense secretary. Known for promoting Christian ideals centered on family values, the TV personality has made headlines for the messy rumors surrounding his relationship with his then-"Fox & Friends" colleague, Jennifer Rauchet. Things were complicated from the beginning. And continue to be, as allegations of sexual assault now threaten his career.

While it's unclear when Hegseth and Rauchet's romance began, it is clear they were both married with three children each when it happened. That came to light when Rauchet gave birth to Hegseth's daughter, Gwendolyn, in August 2017. At the time, Hegseth was still married to his second wife, Samantha Deering, who filed for divorce about a month after the girl's birth. Rauchet also filed for divorce from her husband around the same time. Her pregnancy had an immediate impact on her career.

After disclosing the news to her bosses, Rauchet left her role as producer at "Fox & Friends" and was reportedly moved to "Watters World" to prevent a bigger scandal. After the initial talks about their affair died down, Hegseth and Rauchet tied the knot at Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck in New Jersey in August 2019 (an event that made Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt's relationship go public). But that was just the beginning. Hegseth proved he wasn't going to be faithful to Rauchet, either.