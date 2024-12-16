The Messy Rumors Circling About Fox News Host Pete Hegseth's Marriage
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.
There is no shortage of controversial characters set to fill President-elect Donald Trump's White House team. Among them is Fox News host Pete Hegseth, Trump's pick for defense secretary. Known for promoting Christian ideals centered on family values, the TV personality has made headlines for the messy rumors surrounding his relationship with his then-"Fox & Friends" colleague, Jennifer Rauchet. Things were complicated from the beginning. And continue to be, as allegations of sexual assault now threaten his career.
While it's unclear when Hegseth and Rauchet's romance began, it is clear they were both married with three children each when it happened. That came to light when Rauchet gave birth to Hegseth's daughter, Gwendolyn, in August 2017. At the time, Hegseth was still married to his second wife, Samantha Deering, who filed for divorce about a month after the girl's birth. Rauchet also filed for divorce from her husband around the same time. Her pregnancy had an immediate impact on her career.
After disclosing the news to her bosses, Rauchet left her role as producer at "Fox & Friends" and was reportedly moved to "Watters World" to prevent a bigger scandal. After the initial talks about their affair died down, Hegseth and Rauchet tied the knot at Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck in New Jersey in August 2019 (an event that made Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt's relationship go public). But that was just the beginning. Hegseth proved he wasn't going to be faithful to Rauchet, either.
Pete Hegseth was accused of sexual assault two months after his daughter's birth
In October 2017, when Jennifer Rauchet was just two months into her postpartum recovery, Pete Hegseth was investigated for the alleged sexual assault of a woman after a Republican conference in Monterey, California. Hegseth confirmed to police the encounter took place but claimed it was consensual. He made sure she was "comfortable with what was going on between the two of them," he told authorities in a report released in November 2024, according to CNN.
Hegseth wasn't charged. However, he admitted to paying off the woman as part of a settlement to keep her from filing a lawsuit and jeopardizing his job at Fox News. "This police report confirms what I've said all along, that the incident was fully investigated, and police found the allegations to be false, which is why no charges were filed," Hegseth's lawyer said, even though the report didn't conclude the allegations were false and recommended the case be forwarded to the Monterey county district attorney's office.
Hegseth's sexual encounter — consensual or not — had no apparent impact on his relationship with Rauchet. Days after the woman filed the police report, Rauchet was all smiles next to Hegseth during a White House dinner with Donald Trump in a photo she shared on Instagram. She seemingly continues to support him, as she was with him during a prayer call organized by the Republican National Committee following the release of the newly revealed documents, according to CNN.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Jennifer Rauchet reportedly had Tucker Carlson's fired to help Pete Hegseth
While the sexual assault allegations against Pete Hegseth are the most serious issue to have arisen during his relationship with Jennifer Rauchet, another rumor involving the two also had people talking in 2023. When Tucker Carlson's sudden exit from Fox News came to light that April, some speculated that Rauchet, in her role as executive producer, played a big part in his dismissal from the network. "Reports from credible sources tell us Pete Hegseth's wife was Tucker's hatchet lady," alt-right internet personality Stew Peters tweeted.
Peters included a screenshot that claimed Rauchet had barred Carlson from running a segment on his show, leading him to request to sever ties. Netizens were quick to come up with theories since Hegseth was one of the names thought to be in the running to take over the coveted nighttime slot. Hegseth didn't stay quiet amid the matter. "Hey @realstewpeters, you need more credible sources. My wife has nothing to do with Tucker's show & was not involved at all in any aspect of the decision," he tweeted in response.
If Rauchet had been trying to help her husband rise through the ranks at Fox, she failed, as Jesse Watters was the one who filled the newly vacant time slot. Besides, Hegseth guaranteed he had a great relationship with Carlson. "My amazing wife @JennyHegseth had absolutely nothing to do with anything. Not one iota. Like everybody else, we love Tucker," he tweeted.