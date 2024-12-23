Fox News' Greg Gutfeld And His Wife Have A Stunning Age Gap
Greg Gutfeld makes a career out of sharing his loud and colorful political opinions on Fox News, including on his show "Gutfeld!" However, the truth about Gutfeld's personal life is a lot less public. That includes his marriage to Russian photo editor and stylist Elena Moussa, who is nearly two decades his junior. Moussa hardly makes any mention of Gutfeld on Instagram. He, on the other hand, used to post pictures of his wife somewhat frequently, though none have been shared since 2021.
Even then, the posts offered little insight into their relationship, with Gutfeld opting for pictures of lunch dates and casual outings with his family. "The Five" co-host made an exception in March 2022. In light of Russia's invasion, Gutfeld revealed his mother-in-law was stuck in Ukraine and detailed his efforts to fly her out. "Maybe by tomorrow or the next day, she will be with her daughter and it's because of those guys who work for Fox News," he thanked the colleagues who helped his family, per the New York Post.
Two months later, he celebrated his mother-in-law, giving a rare glimpse of his family-life dynamics. "Happy Mother's Day to Elena's mom! Thanks for creating the best thing in my life!" he captioned the May 2021 Instagram post. Despite their stunning age gap, Gutfeld and Moussa's relationship has withstood the test of time — and then some. After two decades of marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, proving they do best when they follow their own rules and timeline.
Elena Moussa is 18 years younger than Greg Gutfeld
Born in September 1964, Greg Gutfeld celebrated his big 6-0 with the help of Fox News colleagues in 2024. Elena Moussa celebrated a birthday just two weeks earlier, though she turned a considerably younger 42. That means they are almost exactly 18 years apart. That's a considerable age gap, especially considering how long Gutfeld and Moussa have been together. The two tied the knot in a civil ceremony in New York in late 2004 when she was just 22 years old and he was 40.
However big their age difference may be, it seemingly has had no negative impact on their relationship. After 20 years of marriage, Gutfeld and Moussa welcomed a daughter, the first child for either of them. "It is with great joy that my wife Elena and I have welcomed a baby girl into the world. Mira is healthy with a real set of lungs," he announced in a statement read by his "The Five" colleague Dana Perino on-air (via Express U.S.). "She has Elena's beautiful eyes and my rock-hard abs."
The age gap appears to have been a non-issue from the get-go. Despite her young age, Gutfeld knew Moussa was the one for him when he met her at a conference in Portugal. "When I saw her, I said to the editor of Maxim Russia, 'Who is this woman?' And I foolishly hit on her for three days," he told the Daily Mail in 2015. They wed five months later.