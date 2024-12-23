Fox News' Greg Gutfeld And His Wife Have A Stunning Age Gap

Greg Gutfeld makes a career out of sharing his loud and colorful political opinions on Fox News, including on his show "Gutfeld!" However, the truth about Gutfeld's personal life is a lot less public. That includes his marriage to Russian photo editor and stylist Elena Moussa, who is nearly two decades his junior. Moussa hardly makes any mention of Gutfeld on Instagram. He, on the other hand, used to post pictures of his wife somewhat frequently, though none have been shared since 2021.

Even then, the posts offered little insight into their relationship, with Gutfeld opting for pictures of lunch dates and casual outings with his family. "The Five" co-host made an exception in March 2022. In light of Russia's invasion, Gutfeld revealed his mother-in-law was stuck in Ukraine and detailed his efforts to fly her out. "Maybe by tomorrow or the next day, she will be with her daughter and it's because of those guys who work for Fox News," he thanked the colleagues who helped his family, per the New York Post.

Two months later, he celebrated his mother-in-law, giving a rare glimpse of his family-life dynamics. "Happy Mother's Day to Elena's mom! Thanks for creating the best thing in my life!" he captioned the May 2021 Instagram post. Despite their stunning age gap, Gutfeld and Moussa's relationship has withstood the test of time — and then some. After two decades of marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, proving they do best when they follow their own rules and timeline.