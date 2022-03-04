Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Reveals He Has A Family Member Stuck In Ukraine
Over one million people have found themselves displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including some famous faces who suddenly sought refuge from war zones within Ukrainian borders. Hollywood icon Sean Penn was already in Ukraine to film a documentary about the crisis — meeting with government officials in Kyiv as the Russian attacks commenced, per Variety. In a statement provided to Newsweek, the Ukrainian government even praised Penn for "his bravery that many others have been lacking." But as the Russian military advanced, the actor was eventually forced to find his own way out of the nation. In a February 28 tweet, Penn wrote that he and two colleagues "walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road," noting how most cars he encountered along the way carried "women & children only, most without any sign of luggage."
Meanwhile, after regularly updating fans on social media, "Dancing With the Stars" alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy's journey out of the besieged nation ended with a joyous union with his wife in Los Angeles on March 2, per Page Six. In Ukraine at the time to judge the country's version of "World of Dance," Chmerkovskiy told his followers in one Instagram Story update, "[There's] a lot of fighting everywhere. Streets are crazy. At one point I got arrested" (via Page Six).
Amidst the ongoing Russian military advancements and mutual tensions, Greg Gutfield is another celeb to reveal a scary truth about a family member in Ukraine.
Greg Gutfeld thanks Fox News colleagues for helping mother-in-law
Among those displaced by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Greg Gutfeld unfortunately counts his mother-in-law as one of them for the time being. The Fox News personality revealed on March 2's episode of "The Five" that his wife's mother was stranded in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, a city many Ukrainians have sought refuge in from the more war-torn regions of the country (via the New York Post). Speaking to on-site reporter Lucas Tomlinson from New York City, Gutfeld expressed his gratitude to his colleagues on the ground in getting his mother-in-law to safety. "I do want to point out that like our co-workers are unbelievably awesome, because the things that they have been doing for a grouchy, cynical bastard like myself," Gutfeld mused.
The comedian continued his emotional tribute to those who helped his family, saying, "People have been helping me, and somebody who has been obnoxious to them before and will probably be obnoxious after ... These guys over there, I won't name them ... are absolute heroes helping out a little old lady they just met."
Luckily, Gutfeld and wife Elena Moussa — a Russian fashionista and former model, per The Sun — have optimistic plans to reunite her mother with Moussa in the following days. "[M]aybe by tomorrow or the next day, she will be with her daughter and it's because of those guys who work for Fox News," Gutfeld enthused graciously.