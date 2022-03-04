Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Reveals He Has A Family Member Stuck In Ukraine

Over one million people have found themselves displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including some famous faces who suddenly sought refuge from war zones within Ukrainian borders. Hollywood icon Sean Penn was already in Ukraine to film a documentary about the crisis — meeting with government officials in Kyiv as the Russian attacks commenced, per Variety. In a statement provided to Newsweek, the Ukrainian government even praised Penn for "his bravery that many others have been lacking." But as the Russian military advanced, the actor was eventually forced to find his own way out of the nation. In a February 28 tweet, Penn wrote that he and two colleagues "walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road," noting how most cars he encountered along the way carried "women & children only, most without any sign of luggage."

Meanwhile, after regularly updating fans on social media, "Dancing With the Stars" alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy's journey out of the besieged nation ended with a joyous union with his wife in Los Angeles on March 2, per Page Six. In Ukraine at the time to judge the country's version of "World of Dance," Chmerkovskiy told his followers in one Instagram Story update, "[There's] a lot of fighting everywhere. Streets are crazy. At one point I got arrested" (via Page Six).

Amidst the ongoing Russian military advancements and mutual tensions, Greg Gutfield is another celeb to reveal a scary truth about a family member in Ukraine.