Jesse Watters & His Wife Emma's Scandalous Relationship Timeline

Jesse Watters and his wife Emma's relationship is about as controversial as the conspiracy theories the Fox News anchor touts on air. The pair's love story began as an affair when Jesse was still married to his first wife, Noelle Inguagiato. Jesse and Noelle seemed to have had it all after tying the knot in 2009, finding love after working at the same network, and eventually welcoming two twin daughters to their fold. But they weren't poised to run off into the sunset together, as Emma would ultimately be why their marriage crumbled in the public eye. Jesse and the then-twenty-something associate producer struck up a consensual relationship together after meeting at Fox, and their affair became public knowledge in 2018.

Noelle and Jesse finalized their divorce not long after the infidelity became public, and the news anchor continued to pursue Emma. Jesse got down on one knee and asked his former mistress to be his future wife while the ink was seemingly still drying on his divorce papers. All is fair in love and war as Jesse and Emma have gone on to build a life together and aren't opposed to sharing it. Meanwhile, his ex-wife has slipped under the radar and keeps her whereabouts private. With their lavish night outs and swanky New Jersey mansion, the affair seems old news for these two lovebirds (pun intended). Still — we can't help but break down the details of Jesse Watters and his wife Emma's scandalous relationship timeline.