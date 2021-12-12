The Real Reason Chris Wallace Is Leaving Fox News

As many critics of Fox News have noted in recent years, the Rupert Murdoch-owned conservative news network has seemingly made some radical changes in its approach to reporting and commentary. The network has also garnered attention for its political allegiances — or, more pointedly, its allegiance to Donald Trump.

Though Fox is hardly the first outlet to have faced accusations of bias, the network, along with more ultra-conservative channels like Newsmax, have been lambasted for "soft-pedaling" their coverage of the events of the right-wing January 6 insurrection at Capitol Hill, along with subsequent proceedings related to it, per CNN. Fox also came under fire for airing programming like host Tucker Carlson's miniseries special "Patriot Purge" about January 6, which seemingly attempted to cast, albeit unsubstantially, one of the most well-documented attacks in history as a "false flag" operation organized by Antifa and other left-wing cells.

Though Carlson and his more outspokenly conservative cohort have largely characterized the presence of Fox News on the media map, the network has still managed to retain at least a few more centrist voices on staff, among them journalist Chris Wallace. Now, however, it looks like Wallace himself is leaving Fox News for other pastures. So, what's going on here?